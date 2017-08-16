As OTT Delivery Heats Up, Harmonic Brings Technology Innovations to IBC2017

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Aug. 16, 2017 -- At IBC2017, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, will present its vision for monetizing broadcast and OTT services and engaging viewers like never before. A wide range of solutions will be showcased, with support for all deployment models -- including software appliances, cloud and hybrid environments, as well as software-as-a-service (SaaS) -- to address the varying needs of video content and service providers and their specific workflows today and in the future. Using Harmonic's solutions, service providers can deliver crystal-clear video at the lowest possible bitrates; boost profitability through targeted advertising across all screens; and transition to a simpler, more efficient and cost-saving workflow via next-generation technologies like the cloud, all-IP workflows, HEVC and UHD-HDR.

"Change is constant across the television industry. OTT services are becoming a requirement, cloud technology is transforming the way video content is produced and delivered, the migration to all-IP is well underway and 5G networks will impact the entire mobile video ecosystem," said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, video products at Harmonic. "Our customers need to adapt to this evolving media landscape, but change doesn't happen overnight. As the trusted video delivery partner, we know this and that's why we provide a solution for every type of workflow. At IBC2017, we'll demonstrate how traditional and emerging video service providers can deliver ultra-high-quality and personalized live and on-demand video services faster and more efficiently."

Leading the OTT Charge

The leader in OTT video delivery deployments, Harmonic enables video content and service providers to deliver pristine video quality anytime, anywhere, on any device with its powerful VOS™ media processing suite of solutions for all deployment models, reducing bandwidth up to 50 percent for live streaming through its award-winning EyeQ™ content aware compression solution. During IBC2017, Harmonic will show the EyeQ solution live on the show floor, demonstrating analytics from a Tier 1 direct broadcast satellite television provider to improve quality of experience (QoE). Leveraging the latest innovations in video compression and cloud technology, Harmonic's OTT solutions allow operators to deliver a better QoE than what exists today, with the ultimate goal of delivering broadcast video quality, with lower latency, which is essential for live events.

For OTT service providers that want to increase revenue and differentiate themselves, Harmonic will highlight network PVR, targeted ad insertion and UHD-HDR playout distribution functionalities. Harmonic is the only technology provider with an end-to-end UHD-HDR workflow solution that supports channel origination, live streaming and on-demand applications.

In addition, Harmonic will unveil its new Packager X and Origin X software solutions, which streamline OTT video distribution via on-the-fly packaging capabilities and broad support for streaming formats (i.e., HLS, DASH, MSS, RTMP) from the cloud, boosting monetization through live time-shift TV and VOD.

Bringing Robust Orchestration to the Cloud

Harmonic has made transitioning to the cloud for media processing and delivery of OTT services even more attractive by adding new capabilities to its VOS Cloud software and VOS 360 SaaS solutions. At IBC2017, Harmonic will showcase cloud playout capabilities, as well as unveil new orchestrated workflows for the VOS cloud family.

Shaping the Mobile Delivery Landscape

With predictions that 80 percent of mobile traffic will be video in two years, and Strategy Analytics reporting that worldwide revenue from mobile video will reach $25 billion by 2021, Harmonic will show how it's shaping the mobile delivery landscape at IBC2017:

* Harmonic's EyeQ video compression optimization solution will be shown in the context of enabling operators to deliver a better QoE to end-users over constrained 3G, 4G and 5G mobile networks, leveraging EyeQ™ technology advancements and new packaging technology. During the demo, HD video will be delivered using minimal bandwidth (i.e., sub-500kbps) on a smartphone.

* Harmonic will demonstrate a live end-to-end low latency workflow for distribution over CDNs utilizing the next-generation Common Media Application Framework (CMAF) standard, highlighting how operators can reduce the delay for OTT viewers to a level that is similar to traditional broadcast.

* Harmonic and its ecosystem partners will present a 360-degree virtual reality (VR) viewing experience, featuring stunning native UHD VR images, to IBC2017 attendees on mobile-based head-mounted displays.

* Additionally, Harmonic will demonstrate Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Services (MBMS) over LTE, known as eMBMS, showing how popular content can be distributed efficiently in a one-to-many (multicast) configuration.

Harmonic will demonstrate its technology innovations at IBC2017, stand 1.B20, Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

