Media Links to Present Case Study on SDI to IP Core Infrastructure Change Out at IBC 2017

Media Links, a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner and the market leader in media over IP transport solutions has announced that John Dale III, Media Links Chairman, CEO and President will present a case study at IBC 2017: SDI to IP Core Infrastructure Change Out. The case study will address the opportunities and challenges afforded by transitioning SDI networks to IP and will reference a prominent international broadcaster. The presentation will be given twice; first on Saturday, September 16th, and on Monday, September 18th, at the IBC IP Showcase theatre, E.106 from 15:40 to 16:00.

John Dale will walk through the actual SDI to IP infrastructure migration/upgrade that has occurred, which involved replacing the central switching and distribution system from coax to 10GbE fiber with multiple bi-directional video streams per link. Technology decisions, boundary conditions and selection criteria will also be described. In addition, Mr. Dale will highlight important project requirements such as redundancy, non-blocking video traffic operation, video stream distribution, edge capacity and bandwidth management.

Lastly, the implementation phase of the project will be showcased as it was staged and installed into the actual studio environment along with the NetGazer® network management system that monitors its overall operation.

The IBC IP Showcase theatre provides visitors a chance to hear about real-world IP deployments from broadcasters who have already embraced IP signal flow for production, playout and contribution applications. In addition to presenting a real-world scenario at the IP showcase, Media Links will be at IBC stand 1.C31 exhibiting its MDP 3020 IP media gateway edge device designed for remote production and IP content delivery. NetGazer®, Media Links’ network management system will also be on display orchestrating the assurance, management and control of the Media Links platform as well as other 3rd party devices.

http://medialinks.com