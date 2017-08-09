Barnfind Adds New Products, Plus Enhancements and Upgrades to Core Solution Series

Sandefjord, Norway — Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, will return to IBC 2017 with a host of new and enhanced products that enrich the company’s core BarnOne and BarnMini families with control and configuration upgrades and additional functionality. The improvements also reflect Barnfind’s commitment to green practices by packing numerous functions into one rack unit and keeping power consumption as low as possible. The additions and upgrades will be demonstrated on Barnfind’s Stand A33 in Hall 8.

“This year Barnfind is delighted to have an OB van on our stand so visitors will have the opportunity to witness a real-world example of our unique platform at work,” says Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind’s CEO. “In addition, our team will be available to demonstrate how we do more with less gear, in less space and with less money, and explain how we’ve grown from a start-up in 2012, to a global company with 60 international partners that excels in fiber transport, stage box technology, signal redundancy, multiple camera control and much, much more.”

NEW for EUROPE at IBC

BarnOne with Web Server and control via Telnet

Barnfind’s new web interface provides efficient installation, configuration and operation of one or multiple BarnOne frames. The (free) firmware update allows access to a new version of BarnStudio control software with functionalities also available via OpenGear Dashboard (ROSS Video). The frame now offers Telnet protocol in addition to SNMP for communication for enhanced responsiveness and reliability.

Signal Redundancy Switch

Barnfind’s latest firmware release includes significant added functionality via an integrated signal redundancy switch that can beconfigured for all BarnOne’s outputs. Regardless of signal format, bandwidth, optical or electrical, each individual output can be configured with “alternative” inputs and can all run in parallel or individually.The switchsupplies full control of signal presence, quality and status, and provides a complex, advanced redundancy system. Functions can be configured and monitored in the new BarnStudio web interface.

BarnOne

BTF1-10-AAandBTF1-10-AESemb

BTF1-10-AESemb offers an 8-channel embedder and de-embedder for AES audio. The frame includes the standard main board with 16 x SFP ports and 8 x BNC top board included and offers the same functionality as other members of the BarnOne family. Users can identify SDI signals in the frame to use for (de) embedding.

BTF1-10-AA offers 8x analog audio input, 8x analog audio output converted to/from MADI. The frame includes the standard main board with 16 x SFP ports and 8 x BNC top board included. The BTF1-10-AA offers the same functionality as all BarnOne frames. MADI signals can be identified in the frame for analog audio transport.

Stage Box

Barnfind Stage Box Break-out panel system

Barnfind’s new Stage Box Break-out panel allows front panels to be customized based on the required connectors. A selection of eight modules will serve as connection points to one or more BarnOne or BarnMini units. All eight modules and the 2RU chassis are made of solid aluminum, with high performance connectors. Barnfind offers connectors for BNC’s, RJ45, XLR female and male, LEMO for Camera and LEMO for CCU, LC’s among others This solution makes installations simpler, safer and much more flexible.

HiLo SFP

New HiLo SFP system for 36-Channel CWDM

Barnfind HiLo SFPs are designed to meet a need for higher density of signals in one single fiber. By using half of the spacing in each wavelength of the CWDM range, the HiLo SFPs can double the capacity of the traditional CWDM bi-directional transmission. This enables a total of 18 bi-directional links (resulting in 36 channels on one single fiber). The HiLo SPFs are designed to be used with a standard optical CWDM multiplexer.

CAM-CCU

Barnfind 18 x CAM-CCU on one fiber

Barnfind’s unique CAM-CCU transport solution has expanded from supporting 9 cameras to 18 cameras on a single fiber thanks to Barnfind’s new and innovative HiLo SFP system. The sophisticated and compact system eliminates the need for heavy and expensive cabling by allowing up to 18 cameras to be multiplexed into 1 single mode fiber for bi-directional traffic over long distances. An internal matrix router allows the user to switch any camera to any CCU. Other signals, such as MADI, SDI, SDTI, Ethernet, CVBS, AES, and ASI, can also be multiplexed into the same fiber. The total solution fits in only 2RU per side.

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind’s “no-cost” control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LAWO (LSB/VSM), BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard etc. Barnfind offers the world’s most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x Cam-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency. Barnfind is known as the Champion’s company; found in most sport Championships around the world.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide.

For further information please visit Barnfind’s new website: http://www.barnfind.no.

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

# # #



Barnfind Technologies contact: Wiggo Evensen / wiggo@barnfind.no

Press contact: Desert Moon / Harriet Diener / 845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv