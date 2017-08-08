Miller’s Skyline 90 Makes Its Debut at IBC 2017

AMSTERDAM, August 8, 2017 - Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, will be featuring the Skyline 90 Fluid Head for the European market at IBC 2017 (Stand 12.D30). Designed to meet the stringent and rigorous standards presented by challenging environments and the harsh conditions of Outside Broadcast (OB), the Skyline 90 supports payloads of up to 165 pounds (75 kg.) and features robust, all-alloy, heavy duty construction.

"The Skyline 90 was created with the demanding broadcast professional in mind and is the perfect fluid head for OB productions," says Mike Lippmann, European manager, Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. "IBC is the perfect opportunity for Miller to showcase its latest technology to the European broadcast industry. We look forward to providing visitors with the opportunity to experience the Skyline 90 and the 'right feel' associated with Miller's product line."

The Skyline 90 was developed in collaboration with the Ronford Baker Engineering Company, known for its work with heavy-duty fluid heads and tripods in the cinema industry. It is the result of combined technological innovations from both Miller and Ronford Baker to supply the OB market with fluid heads specialized for this application within the broadcast industry.

With a continuous counterbalance control that ranges from zero to 165 pounds (75 kg.) at 12 inches (30 cm.) above the centre tilt axis and 15+0 selectable fluid pan-tilt drag positions, the Skyline 90 ensures the optimum drag for any lens focal length. It has a sliding platform featuring 300mm of sliding range that glides smoothly and effortlessly with a full payload and easily balances heavy camera loads. The Skyline 90 also comes with an auto safety lock to ensure a secure horizontal position when loading or dismantling heavy box lenses. Two bubble levels located at either side of the head allow for convenient levelling. The floating calliper pan and tilt locks with large metal levers and can be operated simultaneously with one hand without causing picture disturbance. Optional features of the Skyline 90 include a quick release wedge plate for sturdy camera mounting and heavy duty, industry standard telescopic pan handles.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world's leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller's tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world's leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.