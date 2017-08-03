Europe to Get First Glimpse at Tedial’s Evolution Live Event Archive Solution at IBC2017 via Presentation by Dan McDonnell of Timeline Television

Malaga, Spain -Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, will give the European market a sneak peek at its new Tedial Evolution Live Event Archive solution via a presentation by Dan McDonnell, Managing Director of Timeline Television. McDonnell will lead a discussion on the unique ability of Tedial software to enhance and extend a major sports archive. The presentation will be held on Saturday 16th September 2017 at 10.00am on Tedial’s Stand 8.B41.

UK based Timeline Television, a major provider of outside broadcast, post-production, and studio-based services for all major UK networks, recently deployed a Tedial Evolution archive solution tightly integrated with EVS products, the industry leading sports media production tools. McDonnell will demonstrate how Tedial’s full integration with the most widely used Sports software system has extended product features for both the MAM and the production tools in a deep, bi-directional configuration.

The World Leader in MAM for Distribution

Tedial Evolution continues its industry leadership in MAM workflow systems for the preparation, management and packaging of distribution, including versioning, OTT, VOD and on-line distribution. Tedial Evolution enterprise MAM tools include the world leading Evolution Version Factory and the Tedial leadership in software innovation. Its products and expertise have made Tedial the top world performer in multisite, enterprise wide distribution solutions.

Focusing on efficiency, Tedial will demonstrate an end-to-end Interoperable Master Format workflow that applies SMPTE IMF standards to provide a reliable on-premises and proven SaaS cloud solution for real world distribution applications. Connected to Tedial’s award-winning Evolution Version Factory, the world’s only one-in/unlimited output automated media distribution workflow, this one-of-a-kind solution provides the cost savings of an IMF plant with an end-location driven, single workflow for managing OTT, VOD and specialized media distribution. Tedial architecture supports UHD and HDR and provides adopters with enhanced multi-versioning support, and can address late pending components for previous watermarked versions.

Evolution Dashboard tools forReal-time Statistics and Reporting

Complete monitoring is fundamental to maximize business efficiency and profitability. Tedial Evolution’s Evolution Dashboard tools allow real-time monitoring of key performance indicators and reporting tools to measure business efficiency and capacity, allowing users to track business processes and help customers reach their goals.

Augmented Storage (AST)

Addressing the needs of multi-site enterprise clients, Tedial continues to expand its product line with the next level in Hierarchical Storage Management with Augmented Storage (AST), the most secure method of controlling tiers of storage across departments or across continents.

AST brings content owners a safe, reliable and cost-efficient storage system for cloud workflows and hybrid scenarios as it virtualizes file locations. For those customers managing a multi-site, distributed operation, AST can transparently manage the same content in multiple locations, automating task assignment and data transfers as needed. Its resilient and scalable “Cloud First” design allows facilities to grow according to their needs, dynamically adapting to workload peaks, and provides the highest level of security to protect content and limit access to only those authorized.

Full Operation in The Cloud

Tedial has been providing native support for cloud and cloud hybrid operations for over six years with multiple installations around the globe. As a result of the continuous improvements in its solutions, Tedial’s full operation in the Cloud now features multi-resolution MPEG-DASH to enable full Web GUI without media browsing issues, and completely integrates to Adobe Premier Pro CC, Adobe After Effects integration, and AVID Media Central. Content is processed and moved independent of storage locale, enabling minimal transfers in local high-res operations such as content repurposing, corrections, etc., making content available transparently for the end-users, regardless of location.

Company executives will explain how Tedial’s system architecture has been tailored for the Cloud with a flexible infrastructure and native S3 support.

About Timeline Television

Timeline is a market-leading provider of broadcast technology and services. Our portfolio includes Outside Broadcasts, Post Production facilities in London and MediaCityUK, RF and Satellite, Managed services and System Integration.

We are trusted by some of the biggest brands in the UK and International television market, including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and BT Sport.

Timeline delivers technical and creative facilities for programmes as diverse as live music and awards shows, political conferences, global and domestic sporting competitions, light entertainment and current affairs. www.timeline.tv

About Tedial

17 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

Tedial is a global company with consistently, successfully delivered complex enterprise MAM/Workflow Management systems.

