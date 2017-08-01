Sonnet Announces Availability of Thunderbolt 3 Upgrade Cards for Thunderbolt 2-to-PCIe Card Expansion Systems

IRVINE, Calif. -- Aug. 1, 2017 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced the immediate availability of Thunderbolt(TM) 3 upgrade cards for existing Thunderbolt 2 Echo(TM) Express SE II, III-D, and III-R expansion systems, giving those models greater bandwidth for users' installed PCIe(R) cards, and providing Thunderbolt 3 connectivity to allow use with the latest MacBook Pro(R) and iMac(R) computers.

"We are proud to deliver on our promise of a simple upgrade path by offering our customers Thunderbolt 3 upgrade cards for their current Thunderbolt 2-based Echo Express SE II, III-D, and III-R expansion chassis," said Greg LaPorte, vice president of sales and marketing, Sonnet Technologies. "More than simple adapters, these upgrades offer users better performance, plus 40Gbps bandwidth and Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) connectivity for daisy-chaining additional peripheral devices."

Sonnet's Thunderbolt 3 upgrade cards feature dual 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 ports that support the daisy-chaining of up to five additional Thunderbolt peripheral devices. They support backward compatibility for 20Gbps Thunderbolt 2- and 10Gbps Thunderbolt-equipped devices when connected via the Apple(R) Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C)-to-Thunderbolt 2 Adapter. As an added benefit, the second Thunderbolt 3 port also supports a variety of displays and a multitude of USB 3.1, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 devices when connected with the proper cable, and fully supports the DisplayPort 1.2 protocol, which enables streaming to one 4K display at 120 Hz, two 4K displays at 60 Hz, or one 5K display at 60 Hz.

Sonnet's Thunderbolt 3 upgrade cards are simple to install, merely requiring the user to remove the existing Thunderbolt 2 interface card and plug in its replacement. There are no software updates to install to support the upgraded chassis.

Thunderbolt 3 upgrade cards for the Echo Express SE II (part number BRD-UPGRTB3-SE2), and the Echo Express III-D or III-R (part number BRD-UPGRTB3-E3) are available now, each with an MSRP of $149. More information on these products is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/thunderbolt3-upgrade-cards.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of Thunderbolt(TM) 3 to PCIe(R) card expansion systems; external graphics (eGFX) solutions for pro users and gamers; pro media readers; docks and adapters; and network, storage, and other interface cards for pro users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, GPU cards, network and storage interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with Thunderbolt technology-enabled computers. For 30 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

