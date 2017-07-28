EditShare Shows Its Highly Resilient Scale-out Storage Platform for VFX, Finishing/DI, Audio, Editorial and Virtual Reality Workflows at SIGGRAPH 2017

Boston, MA — July 28, 2017 —EditShare, a technology leader in intelligent shared storage and media management solutions, will be showcasing its high-performance scale-out XStream EFS shared storage solutionsat the upcoming SIGGRAPH 2017 show (July 30-Aug 3) on booth 837. Designed to support the media-intensive VFX, finishing/DI, editorial, audio and virtual reality production workflows, EditShare XStream EFS solutions are used by powerhouse facilities worldwide, including recent adopters PPC in Soho London and Open Road Entertainment in Los Angeles. Its highly resilient and scalable architecture supports large-scale workgroup requirements of high-bandwidth, high-volume media ingest, transcoding, online collaborative editing and multiplatform distribution of HD, 2K, 4K, 8K and virtual reality content. The core media management capabilities provide VFX, finishing/DI, editorial, audio and immersive 360-degree productions a foundational platform for managing the full creative workflow, including logging of rushes and creating proxies of raw footage and stitched media. Thanks to the robust and highly resilient architecture, the versatile EFS platform supports a wide range of workflows, removing the need for facilities to purchase single-purpose, dedicated storage solutions for specific productions.

SIGGRAPH attendees can book a private demo to see EditShare XStream EFS in action with our Western Region Sales Manager Peter Avildsen.

For more information about EditShare XStream EFS solutions, please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/xstream.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2017 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600