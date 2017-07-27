Digigram Eases IP Migration in the Studio With New AUDIOWAY BRIDGE, an All-in-One Gateway Between Legacy and IP Audio

MONTBONNOT, France -- July 27, 2017 -- Digigram today announced the release of AUDIOWAY BRIDGE, the first in the company's new AUDIOWAY range of IP studio solutions. Serving as a gateway between legacy and IP audio equipment in the studio, or in multiple studios connected by a managed network, AUDIOWAY BRIDGE allows users to input MADI, AES67, RAVENNA, Dante/AES67, Livewire+, or AES/EBU and route audio to output in any one of these formats. By facilitating use of familiar legacy audio equipment alongside newer IP-based systems in both on-air broadcasting and production, AUDIOWAY BRIDGE reduces the cost and complexity of migrating to IP.

"AUDIOWAY BRIDGE offers the smart studio interfaces that allow for a seamless IP migration. This first product in the AUDIOWAY range demonstrates our depth of experience in designing mission-critical equipment for audio-over-IP applications," said Pascal Malgouyard, head of marketing at Digigram.

As a complete single-box system, Digigram's AUDIOWAY BRIDGE can replace more costly and complicated gateways that can be too specialized to facilitate broadcasters' migration schemes. Occupying just one rack unit, the all-in-one gateway not only bridges audio-over-IP (AoIP) streams and legacy signals, but also ensures clock synchronization between the two systems.

The AUDIOWAY BRIDGE features dual AES67 gigabit 2 x 64 full-duplex I/O channels, and is equipped with both 64/64 MADI I/O and 8/8 AES/EBU legacy interfaces, as well as a high-precision PTP master clock addressing all synchronization between IP and legacy audio. PTP synchronization also combines with ultralarge receiver buffering (20 milliseconds) to support a flexible IP highway on a managed wide area network.

Operation of the AUDIOWAY BRIDGE is simple thanks to its embedded routing matrix and support for the open-source EMBER+ protocol, which eases connections to studio management systems. In addition to SIP for Unicast streams, the Digigram gateway is capable of discovering both RAVENNA (mDNS) and SAP (Dante/AES67) AoIP streams, the former with ultralow latency down to one sample per packet.

The AUDIOWAY BRIDGE from Digigram will be available in the fourth quarter.

Further information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.

# # #

About Digigram

For more than 30 years, Digigram has harnessed innovation to develop mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audio content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio codec solutions, and cloud applications are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions lower operating costs and increase efficiency, adding value to users' operations.

Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio- and video-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram-AUDIOWAY-BRIDGE.jpg

Photo Caption: Digigram AUDIOWAY BRIDGE All-in-One Gateway

Please Visit Digigram at IBC2017, Stand 8.C51

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@digigram%20AUDIOWAY%20BRIDGE%20Eases%20IP%20Migration%20in%20the%20Studio%20-%20https://goo.gl/UW93X7