AES New York Convention to Debut New Exhibition Floor Stages and Sessions at the Largest Pro Audio Education and Networking Event of the Year

From project studio production to broadcast audio, live sound, audio for VR, Broadway events and more, the AES NYC Convention offers Maximum Audio and exclusive learning opportunities for all attendees





New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society has begun to announce details for the upcoming AES New York Convention in October, Including some of the initial offerings granted for both free Exhibits-Plus and premium All Access badge-holding attendees. This year’s 143rd International AES Convention will be the must-attend meeting place and gear exhibition for seasoned professionals and first-time attendees alike, offering four days of intense audio research presentations, workshop and tutorials, as well as three days of the largest dedicated pro audio gear exhibition of the year. The convention will also see the return of the popular series of exhibition floor Expo events, including the Project Studio Expo and Live Sound Expo, and the debut of the Broadcast Audio Expo, Broadway Sound Expo, a new software@aes pavilion and a series of Mix with the Masters Mixing Workshops.

software@aes Pavilion

As software continues to play an ever-increasing role in audio recording, production and delivery, the AES has integrated a dedicated software@aes pavilion into the AES New York Convention in partnership with IMSTA (International Music Software Trade Association). This new showcase will feature leading software manufacturers and developers of DAW’s, plug-ins, virtual instruments, apps and technology through a series of product demonstrations and special presentations.

Audio 4 VR Expo

Covering one of the fastest-growing segments in both professional and consumer audio, the two-day Audio 4 VR Expo will focus on product demonstration sessions and updates continuing forward from the 2016 Audio Engineering Society AVAR International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality. Attendees are encouraged to stop by the Audio 4 VR demo areas and presentation stage for a personal immersive VR audio experience.

Mix with the Masters Mixing Workshops

TheAES and Mix with the Masters have teamed together to bring a program of workshops from the world’s best engineers and producers for this first-ever AES exhibit floor collaboration. AES NY attendees can meet and learn from Alan Meyerson, Andrew Scheps, Tony Maserati, Manny Marroquin, Sylvia Massy, Eddie Kramer, Joe Chiccarelli, Greg Wells, Chris Lord-Alge, Tom Lord-Alge, Jacquire King, Michael Brauer, Nick Launay, Jack Joseph Puig, Jimmy Douglass and other surprise guests. Mix with the Masters Mixing Workshops are held in association with Barefoot Sound, Solid State Logic and Apogee Electronics.

Project Studio Expo

The Project Studio Expo returns with its free series of events aimed at anyone who wants to record and produce audio. From professional studio recording and mastering, to home studios and bedroom setups, the PSE provides a stage for icons of the industry to offer practical advice and to share knowledge and experience. The Project Studio Expo is being hosted in partnership with Sound On Sound magazine and sponsors Focusrite, Genelec and Neumann/Sennheiser.

Broadcast Audio Expo

The Broadcast Audio Expo sessions, also open to all AES attendees as part of the free Exhibits-Plus package, bring a new focus to the exhibit floor, covering the hugely important subjects of broadcast audio in networking, radio and TV studios, outside broadcasts and major events. As one of the pioneers in the interoperability of networking protocols, AES will host a special insight panel that will look into the current and future of AoIP and transport systems. The Broadcast Audio Expo is being held in partnership with sponsors Yamaha, Neumann/Sennheiser, Clear-Com and Calrec.

Broadway Sound Expo and Live Sound Expo

The Live Sound Expo and the debut of the Broadway Sound Expo sessions provide opportunities for anyone who is involved with live performance productions to advance their knowledge and understanding. The AES New York Convention will offer an in-depth look at these fast-growing segments of professional audio with yet another series of in-depth live discussion panels and presentations. The Live Sound Expo is being hosted in partnership with sponsors Yamaha, Neumann/Sennheiser, Cadac, Clear-Com and L-Acoustics.

Register now and make plans to join us at the 143rd International AES Convention, taking place October 18 to 21, 2017, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Advance registration offers the lowest pricing available on technical program All Access badges, with discounts for AES members (equal to the cost of membership) and an amazing value for Student Members. In addition, AES New York 2017 will be co-located with the NAB Show New York 2017. Registration, at any level, for AES New York 2017 will give attendees access to the NAB Show New York exhibition floor and the content in the NAB Show New York’s Core Package (a $75 value). Register now and reserve housing for the 143rd AES Convention at aesshow.com – use VIP code AES143NOW at checkout for a complimentary Exhibits-Plus registration.