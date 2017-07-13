DTC Domo Broadcast to launch wireless UHD transmitter at IBC 2017

IBC 2017, 15 – 19 September, Stand 1.F41: At IBC 2017, DTC Domo Broadcast (DTC) will launch a new, as yet unnamed, solution for transmitting wireless 4K UHD video.

DTC Domo Broadcast Sales Director JP Delport said, “It is exciting to watch the development and possibilities of POV cameras for live broadcast; UAV use; virtual and augmented reality; 360 camera viewing; and IP delivery. However it is the increasing adoption of UHD and HDR on a global scale that really excites us.

“At IBC we will be launching a UHD solution that makes it possible to transmit 4K wireless video. We believe broadcasters will be excited about our transmitter, not for just its UHD and HDR capabilities but its ability to take advantage of next generation HEVC compression technology. The new transmitter and decoder will be able to handle significantly higher bit-rates than we have seen before and make 4K wireless transmission possible for the first time. We expect it to be the most exciting product being launched at IBC and a perfect addition to DTC’s wireless camera system portfolio.”

DTC will also show its miniature Broadcast Nano HD transmitter for the first time in Europe. Launched earlier this year, Broadcast Nano now incorporates a control panel; robust, broadcast-standard connectors; and forced cooling that provides significantly improved thermal performance. These improvements enable production teams to capture high definition POV images in, for example, referee or jockey-mounted camera situations not previously possible due to equipment size and battery run-time limitations.

DTC’s feature-rich camera back OBTX and multi-functioning PRORXD will also be in attendance at IBC, with added features including dual pedestal DVB-T for high bit-rate studio applications.

For more information, please visit www.domobroadcast.tv.