Axon Marks Its 30th Anniversary at IBC 2017 with IP & HDR showcase

Axon Digital Design, celebrating 30 years in the broadcast industry, will showcase a range of infrastructure products and solutions at IBC 2017, designed to simplify complex workflows and meet the challenges of today’s broadcast environment. Featuring 4K, HDR and IP solutions, Axon’s extensive portfolio serves a variety of mission critical applications including live sports production and content distribution – all of which will be highlighted on its stand (10.A21).

Evolving IP & Hybrid Solutions



Axon will demonstrate the Synapse NIO440, an 8-channel bi-directional Ethernet/SDI bridge from 3G/HD-SDI to uncompressed Ethernet video transport and de-centralized routing. Launched earlier this year, the NIO440 helps customers move to an IP based infrastructure with compatibility of all possible current and future standards. With a highly flexible architecture, it can be used as a point to point video/audio/data connection (using standard fibre-optic cables or SMPTE camera cables, avoiding CWDM infrastructures and cost) and it provides point to multi-point routing and distribution using IT switches. At present, the card is compatible with both AVB/TSN and S2022. Future standards like VSF-TR03/TR04 - and of course SMPTE-2059 - are also within its capability and compatibility will be achieved by future software upgrades.

Visitors to Axon’s booth can also see the latest SynView modular multiviewer, which is capable of handling 4K and any IP video format, making it ideal for a wide range of applications and from small to extremely large monitoring walls. Two basic models are available, each in two versions (SDI I/O or Ethernet I/O). These versions can be mixed and matched to build a hybrid multiviewer with up to hundreds of inputs and eight 1080p heads (on SDI) or two heads with UHD/4K resolution. Multiple connector panels will be available to allow for different I/O configurations.

Enhanced Control & Monitoring



At IBC, Axon will demonstrate its ever-popular Cerebrum control and monitoring platform, which is fast becoming the control solution for choice for production, master control and notably live sports production. More flexible and open than ever before, it controls multiple devices on one easy-to-use interface, integrating seamlessly with technology from manufacturers including SAM, Evertz, AJA, AXIA, Allen & Heath, Panasonic, Ross, Yamaha, Rohde & Schwartz and Black Magic.

A powerful and open platform, Cerebrum is redefining control in IP environments, simplifying workflows by integrating legacy SDI and a variety of new IP technologies to facilitate the creative process and bring operational efficiencies.

The team will be available to discuss recent ground-breaking projects delivered for F1, BT Sport, MediaCorp, Timeline’s IP HDR OB, Arena, CTV, ITV and SABC - to name a few of the world’s leading broadcasters who rely on Axon’s design expertise and Cerebrum to deliver results.

Axon’s IBC line-up will also include:

·Signal processing with auto formatting for HD, 4K, HDR, 3G, 12G & IP and support for Dolby E encoding and decoding.





·Master Control for automation and transmission, driving integrated and productive broadcast operations.





·DVB transport stream managementtools to monitor, report and analyze live MPEG-2 and DVB transport streams - ensuring health, conformity and quality across the digital distribution chain and driving performance at the highest level.

·AZilPix Studio.One Virtual Camera System for live video capture and streaming in a traditional or IP broadcast environments and Virtual Reality video production

For more information on Axon's product range, please visit IBC 2017 Stand 10.A21 or visitwww.axon.tv

-ends-

About Axon

Headquartered in The Netherlands, and with offices across the world, Axon develops, manufactures and markets high quality broadcast equipment for the conversion, processing, monitoring & control and compliance recording of audio and video signals. Products integrate advanced signal processing techniques, innovative engineering and modular flexibility and provide high quality, affordability and reliability within mission-critical broadcast applications. For more information please visit

www.axon.tv.