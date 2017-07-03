Jünger Audio Brings Smart Audio Solutions To IBC 2017

Digital audio specialist Jünger Audio will be focusing on Smart Audio solutions at IBC 2017 (10.A49) and highlighting their effectiveness within the broadcast environment.

Jünger Audio’s Smart Audio concept encompasses effective, high quality and possibly automated audio production, particularly in live broadcast and production environments. Smart Audio means investing in complementing, reliable and future proofed equipment that can deliver audio content, in automated as well as non-automated workflows, while continuously maintaining the high quality that consumers rightly expect.

The concept has already been adopted by broadcasters such as Sky Sports, Input Media in London and ARD Tagesschau, the German prime time television news service.

“Today everybody expects and requires a constant flow of high quality digital media,” says Peter Poers, Head of Business Development at Jünger Audio. “However, broadcasters are reluctant to invest resources on simply improving audio quality. The Smart Audio concept not only guarantees a predictable, high quality performance, but also offers a remarkable increase in efficiency for the production and post-production processes.”

By using Jünger Audio’s Smart Audio adaptive algorithm solutions, customers can achieve high quality sound in a very efficient way and with minimal requirement for manual control or intervention from an operator. This is of interest not only for broadcast applications, but also for new services like remote production and live streaming.

“These, too, will benefit from Smart Production Technologies in general and from Jünger Audio Smart Audio as dedicated part of this trend,” Peter Poers adds.

Alongside intelligent and adaptive processing algorithms, the introduction of Smart Audio allows broadcasters to choose devices that are fully interoperable with others in the broadcast environment and can seamlessly integrate with both playout automation systems and logging and monitoring processes.

Jünger Audio will be showing its full range of D*AP products, all of which incorporate a collection of adaptive processing algorithms. They also employ the industry standard Ember+ remote protocol that allows seamless integration with an increasingly wide range of compatible equipment. The range includes natural sounding products for loudness control, audio monitoring, audio conditioning & metadata management and Dolby® decoding, encoding and transcoding. Among them are the D*AP8 MAP EDITION surround monitoring audio processor; the D*AP8 CODEC EDITION processor that provides a viable replacement for any discontinued legacy Dolby® hardware processors; the D*AP4 VAP EDITION two channel voice audio processor and the flagship D*AP8 TAP EDITION television audio processor, which ensures consistency of loudness and sonic “character” across multiple programme sources.

For more information about Jünger Audio's Smart Audio solutions please visit the company at IBC 2017 - Booth 10.A49

