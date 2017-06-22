RTW Demonstrating Popular Products at SMPTE 2017

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, JUNE 22, 2017 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, is set to display its well-known products, as well as a new firmware upgrade for its TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9 series at SMPTE17. RTW will be part of the Professional Audio & Television Pty. Ltd. (PAT) stand (F14).

"We are looking forward to demonstrating the TM7/9 series firmware upgrades at this year's SMPTE show," says Ulrike Lauterbach, Director of Sales & Marketing, RTW. "The opportunity to be at PAT's stand allows RTW to show both hardware and software audio metering solutions. We are excited to increase our presence in the Australian and New Zealand markets, and I think our customers will be happy to see how our updates meet the ever-changing demands of the industry."

RTW's TM7/TM9 TouchMonitors feature a seven and nine-inch highly flexible screen that provides the user with intuitive control. The TM7 TouchMonitor is an ideal choice when dealing with space issues because instruments can be scaled, randomly positioned and combined for optimal use of available screen space. The TM9 TouchMonitor brings a new level of professional audio metering in terms of precision, performance, efficiency and flexibility, making installation and use easy for any broadcaster.

Also on display at SMPTE will be RTW's TM3 TouchMonitor, Mastering and Loudness Tools and the Continuous Loudness Control Software (CLC). The TM3 TouchMonitor is compact and comes with preset control. It is the ideal solution for all applications with the need of easy readable loudness-complaint level control. Mastering and Loudness Tools is part of RTW's Masterclass Plug-Ins series and analyzes instruments as plug-in and stand-alone applications featuring all relevant formats. The Continuous Loudness Control Software (CLC) is also part of the Masterclass Plug-Ins series and is used for high-quality and unique sophisticated dynamic loudness correction.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130