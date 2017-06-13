Introducing Sonnox for Waves Audio SoundGrid®

KNOXVILLE, TN — Waves Audio, the world’s leading developer of professional audio signal processing technologies, is happy to announce the compatibility of Sonnox plugins with Waves SoundGrid®.

Initially, three Sonnox plugins (the Oxford EQ, Oxford Dynamics and Oxford Reverb plugins, with more to follow) are compatible on all Waves SoundGrid platforms. They can be used in a live environment using Waves MultiRack or the Waves eMotion LV1 live mixer, or in the studio using Waves SoundGrid Studio and Waves StudioRack.

Mick Olesh, Waves EVP Sales & Marketing, comments, “Waves is happy to offer our users the freedom to practice their craft everywhere and anywhere. By enabling the use of Sonnox plugins alongside Waves plugins through Waves SoundGrid technology, be it in the studio, broadcast or live, Waves has expanded its intent to enable musicians and sound engineers to have the best in flexibility and creative freedom.”

Giles Farley, Sonnox Sales & Marketing Manager, comments, “We’re delighted to now support the SoundGrid platform with our latest V3 releases. Best wishes to our friends at Waves and to our shared customers wanting to add hallmark Sonnox clarity and precision to studio and live performances alike.”