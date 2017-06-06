AIMS Issues Guidelines on How to Transition Broadcast Facilities to IP

BOTHELL, Wash. — June 6, 2017 — The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) today announced it has released a white paper aimed at helping broadcasters transition to IP with minimal disruption. The paper, titled "AIMS Guidelines to Preparing Broadcast Facilities for IP-Based Live TV Production," presents basic methods broadcasters can follow to make the shift from SDI to IP as trouble-free as possible, with confidence that products incorporating AIMS-endorsed protocols can be mixed and matched to fit their requirements. The white paper is available for download at aimsalliance.org.

"There is considerable ongoing technical change in our industry, which is why we're issuing this AIMS white paper. The technical community needs guidance, and the white paper offers some important information," said Michael Cronk, AIMS chairman of the board. "It provides a foundation for how to approach IP-based systems, drawing from the practical knowledge of the AIMS membership."

The white paper highlights the many things broadcasters must take into account when designing IP-based production infrastructures and addresses factors related to a wide range of facilities, from the smallest studios to the most complex multilocation environments. The good news for producers, directors, engineers, and their staffs is that, even though implementing IP in a broadcast plant is a massive technical shift, the basic workflows long followed in live TV production remain unchanged. Careful consideration of points made in the document should help designers choose approaches that will serve any given facility's immediate needs while smoothing the way for ongoing migration from SDI- to IP-based production.

"We recognize that many broadcasters are already in various stages of IP transformation using products mapped to the AIMS interoperability framework. With this white paper, we're giving them and others a solid set of guidelines and considerations to act upon when building truly interoperable IP environments," Cronk said. "This white paper was a long time in the making and took considerable effort to complete. I want to thank all who participated in its creation. That said, even though we've reached this milestone, our work isn't done. We'll be adding to and refining the white paper as we learn more, so I encourage anyone with an interest in this topic to get involved in the effort."

Those who would like to participate in the AIMS Reference System Architecture & Guidelines subgroup, the group overseeing the white paper update process, can learn more by visiting http://aimsalliance.org/join.

About the Alliance for IP Media Solutions

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the education, awareness, and promotion of industry standards for the transmission of video, audio, and ancillary information over an IP infrastructure, as well as products based on those standards. The group represents the interests of both broadcast and media companies and technology suppliers that share a commitment to facilitating the industry's transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable solutions that enable the rapid evolution to open, agile, and versatile production environments.

