SMPTE Australia Section's Conference & Exhibition to Feature Latest in Broadcasting, Media and Entertainment

SYDNEY -- 2 June 2017 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the organisation whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology, today announced that the SMPTE Australia Section's Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE17) will return to Darling Harbour, bringing a world-class conference program to a premiere exhibition space at the new International Convention Centre (ICC) in Sydney. During the event, which runs from Tuesday, 18 July through Friday, 21 July, attendees will enjoy unparalleled opportunities for professional development, relationship-building and technical education.

With a theme of 'Embracing Connective Media', SMPTE17 will feature a top-class line-up of exhibitors and conference sessions. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from some of the industry's brightest local and international minds.

'We've got a wide array of sessions and presenters who will provide educational, thought-provoking and even controversial perspectives on the trends and technologies driving our industry forward. We consider it the first day of the next 10 years of television', said Paul Broderick, chair of the SMPTE Australia Section. 'A truly international conference, SMPTE17 will draw thought leaders from around the globe to provide insight into the future of media creation, delivery, display and consumption. I am particularly delighted to welcome Shadow Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland MP as our keynote speaker'.

The huge variety of sessions slated for SMPTE17 will cover topics such as implementation of cloud and internet protocol (IP) technologies, working with ultra-high-definition (UHD) and high-dynamic-range (HDR) content, and vision and sound considerations for virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) production. Several fascinating case studies will focus on delivering drama for extreme screen sizes, new approaches to remote sports production, and the use of IP technology to bring a “live cinema” project to life. Bookings are now open for the conference. Attendees can select from a bundle of six sessions or the complete program -- with discounts for members of SMPTE and its affiliates.

Broadcast and IT engineers, solutions architects, specifiers, project managers, technicians, producers, students, trainees, equipment suppliers and manufacturers -- plus CTOs and CEOs in related industries -- will find that the conference offers valuable sessions on the latest trends, technologies and operational practises for the broadcast, content production and media industries. The conference will balance technical matters with creative, operational and business topics.

The exhibition will feature more than 100 of the leading suppliers delivering solutions to meet the needs of thousands of qualified buyers looking for the latest products and technology. Acting as Australia's most comprehensive forum for connecting customers and suppliers face-to-face, the exhibition will allow visitors to source all the products they need in one convenient location. Registration for the exhibition is free and can be completed online.

According to the show organiser, Expertise Events Managing Director Gary Fitz-Roy, many of the organisations involved in broadcasting and content creation utilise SMPTE17 as a platform for launching new products and showcasing the latest technology.

'Running every second year, the conference and exhibition really facilitate an amazing display of the latest technology that is on offer', Fitz-Roy said. 'It is always great to see such a positive and immediate reaction from event visitors'.

Further information on the conference is available at www.smpte.org.au. Information about the exhibition is available at www.smpte.com.au, and more information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

About SMPTE Australia Section

The Australia Section of SMPTE was founded in 1971. Today, it is part of the SMPTE Asia-Pacific Region that includes more than 750 members. SMPTE in Australia has been a leader in building ties between like-minded and guild organisations serving the media and content industry. Further information about SMPTE Australia Section is available at smpte.org.au.

About SMPTE(R)

For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced 'simp-tee') have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of 'talkies' and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code(TM) and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars(TM) are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

