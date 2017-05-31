Triveni Digital CSO To Keynote at IEEE International Symposium

PRINCETON, N.J. -- May 31, 2017 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Dr. Richard Chernock, the company's chief science officer and chair of ATSC's Technology and Standards Group (TG3), will deliver a keynote address at the IEEE International Symposium on Broadband Multimedia Systems and Broadcasting in Cagliari, Italy. On June 7 at 9:00 a.m., Chernock will provide an update on ATSC 3.0, the world's first broadcast television system that uses IP encapsulation for both streaming television and file delivery.

"The IEEE International Symposium is an ideal platform for broadcasters to gather and discuss the technology developments and challenges that lie ahead," said Chernock. "ATSC 3.0 is one of the biggest changes that will impact broadcasters in North America and South Korea, enabling them to deliver better TV through enhancements such as improved video and audio, addressable content delivery, advanced service guides, and personalizable or interactive programming."

The IEEE International Symposium on Broadband Multimedia Systems and Broadcasting is the premier forum for the presentation and exchange of technical advances in the rapidly converging areas of multimedia broadcasting, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and networking technologies. The event will feature plenary talks by world-renowned researchers, a variety of technical sessions and also panel discussions focusing on the most pressing issues in the field of broadcasting.

As chairman of ATSC TG3, Chernock has been instrumental in the development of ATSC 3.0, ensuring that flexibility, scalability, interoperability, and adaptability are the keystones of the new DTV broadcast system. He is also chairman of the ad hoc group specifying the inner architecture of the system, including the basic mechanisms for delivery and synchronization. As the CSO of Triveni Digital, Chernock is responsible for developing strategic directions for monitoring, content distribution, and metadata management for emerging digital television systems and infrastructures. Chernock has held many leadership positions within the ATSC, SCTE, and SMPTE standards committees, contributing to the creation of standards and recommended practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring.

