INVIEW TO SUPPLY MIDDLEWARE TO AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK

Northwich, UK, & Laguna Nigel, CA: Inview Technology, the broadcast/OTT software and service specialist, has been chosen by DigitalGlue, the California-based consultancy and systems integrator, to supply the middleware for the American Forces Network’s new MPEG-4 HD set-top boxes.



Inview will be providing the American Forces Network, operated by the Defense Media Activity, with a compelling user interface and range of broadcast services for the DVB-S2 twin tuner set-top boxes, and DigitalGlue will deliver the new headend solution.



Inview’s partnership with DigitalGlue will allow the American Forces Network to meet consumer needs with a significantly enhanced viewing experience. Some of Inview’s broadcast services include an EPG with promotional banners and full-screen pages, PVR; enabling users to pause/rewind live TV, record content and catch-up on missed programs, channel management, and TV listings.



“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to globally supply high-quality features and services to the American Forces Network. We look forward to working closely with the team and providing an innovative roadmap of services” commented Diego Martinez, SVP Americas at Inview.



Ray Rodriguez, Director – System Integration at DigitalGlue said: “We have been working with the Defense Media Activity for the last two years, designing and now implementing a new MPEG-4 HD solution for deployment in 2017. In addition, we are replacing the current MPEG-2 SD set-top boxes with state-of-the-art HD PVR devices. We are pleased to have chosen Inview to deliver these requirements due to their ability to rapidly deploy new technology and a wide range of services.”

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients’ workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborate editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT.

DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today’s needs, yet draw from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

About InView

Inview is a UK based digital technology innovator with over 15 years of technical, commercial and operational expertise in the TV industry. Its lightweight software is globally deployed across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.



Inview specialises in analogue switch off and wide scale legacy set-top box upgrades, in addition to new pay TV products. Its wide range of broadcast and OTT services provides a highend user experience on a cost-effective platform and enables operators to better monetise content.

DISCLAIMER: The Defense Media Activity contract award to Digital Glue for providing AFN with digitally encoded multichannel DVB-S/S2 transmission systems and installing a new MPEG-4 HD solution does not imply endorsement of Digital Glue or its products and services.

