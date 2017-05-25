SMPTE Experts Engage in Key Media Technology Events Across Europe

LONDON and WHITE PLAINS, NY -- 24 May 2017 -- SMPTE(R), the organisation whose standards work has supported a century of advances in media and entertainment technology, today announced that Society members will speak at or lead key industry events across Europe and the UK: the MediaTech 360 Summit, European Digital Forum of Lucca, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) Technical Assembly, the HPA Tech Retreat UK and TVBEurope's MediaTech 360 Summit.

'SMPTE's members will be bringing their passion and deep technical expertise to significant industry events in Europe this year, demonstrating the Society's dedication to both education and the advancement of the industry in this era of rapid technology-driven change', said SMPTE UK Regional Governor Bruce Devlin.

MediaTech 360 Summit: 7-8 June in London

SMPTE Director of Standards and Engineering Howard Lukk and SMPTE Education Vice President Richard Welsh will be among the speakers featured at MediaTech 360, a TVBEurope event focusing on the future of media and entertainment. Lukk will participate in the interactive panel discussion titled 'IP, Standards and Industry Collaboration' on the first day of the summit. Welsh, founder and CEO of Sundog Media Toolkit, will join experts from the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) and Google in a keynote panel discussion titled 'TV Is Not Dead; It Is Reborn'. More information is available at www.nbmevents.uk/mediatech360summit/.

European Broadcast Union (EBU) Technical Assembly: 8-9 June in Stuttgart, Germany

At the annual EBU Technical Assembly, active and associate EBU Members will discuss strategic themes in technology and innovation, validate the EBU work plan and appoint members to the Technical Committee. At this year's event, the 23rd Technical Assembly, SMPTE Director of Engineering and Standards Howard Lukk will discuss virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) and light field technologies. More information is available at tech.ebu.ch/ta17.

European Digital Forum of Lucca (Lucca 2017): 15-16 June at Real Colegio in Lucca, Italy

As a think tank dedicated to empowering tech entrepreneurs and growing Europe's digital economy, Lucca 2017 provides a voice in public policy to the most enterprising and innovative entrepreneurs of the region. The event will feature an address by SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange, and sessions including SMPTE members Patrick Palmer of Adobe, Chris Bobotis of Mettle and Hans Hoffmann of the EBU. Lucca 2017 will focus on current media topics, including UHD/4K, virtual and augmented reality (VR an AR) and eSports. More information is available at www.comunicaredigitale.it/.

2017 HPA Tech Retreat UK: 11-13 July in Oxfordshire, UK

Presented in association with SMPTE, the second annual HPA Tech Retreat UK draws engineering, technology, creative and business leaders to confer on the trends and technologies of the future while tackling the issues of the present from fresh perspectives. SMPTE Education Vice President Richard Welsh is a co-chair of this year's retreat, which will include the new Tech Retreat Extra (TR-X), a special day dedicated to virtual, augmented and mixed reality (VR, AR and MR) technology from the production workflow perspective. More information and registration are available at www.hpatechretreatuk.org.

IBC2017: 14-19 September at the RAI in Amsterdam

The IBC Show is one of the most influential annual events for professionals engaged in the creation, management and delivery of electronic media worldwide. SMPTE is proud to be one of six international partner bodies behind IBC. SMPTE will have a stand in the Partnership Village at IBC2017, and the Society's members will join other thought leaders, innovators and policy makers in presenting at the IBC2017 conference. SMPTE leadership are also contributing to IBC365, an online community platform providing business knowledge for the global media, entertainment and technology industry that provides year-round access to the wealth of knowledge held by IBC's wide range of industry experts. More information about IBC365 is available at www.ibc.org, and details pertaining to IBC2017 are available at show.ibc.org.

SMPTE Standards Block Meetings: 20-23 September, hosted by Sky UK in Isleworth, Middlesex, UK

SMPTE has more than 100 committees and other groups working by remote on myriad technical topics to create, approve, revise and remove industry standards. Every quarter, these Technical Committees and Working Groups meet face-to-face to report on progress and move forward with standards work. The third quarterly meeting of 2017 is being hosted by Sky UK in Isleworth, Middlesex, UK, following IBC2017. The SMPTE Standards Community is open to anyone interested in the standards process. Those interested in participating can learn more and join the Standards Community at www.smpte.org/standards/engineering-committees.

Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.

