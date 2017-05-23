Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems Make Major Upgrades to One-Net and DASDEC Software

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. -- May 23, 2017 -- Monroe Electronics and its Digital Alert Systems subsidiary, the global leaders in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, today announced a major software upgrade to their One-Net(TM) and DASDEC(TM) platforms for advanced Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) messaging compliance. The new software, Version 3.1, gives One-Net and DASDEC customers the latest compliance mandates, operational improvements, and security features, as well as industry-first MPEG-DASH message playout. The Version 3.1 upgrade is free to all current Version 3.0 users, and all those registered customers will be receiving an email with download credentials.

"Much like EAS itself, things are constantly evolving. The development of MPEG-DASH as a means to communicate the emergency message is one example of this constant evolution. At the same time, our customers are always finding new and more challenging ways to use our equipment," said Bill Robertson, vice president of business development for Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems. "With Version 3.1, we continue our tradition of constant product improvement and feature enhancement. Our broad base of customers spans cable, broadcast TV, radio, IPTV, and industry, and we're happy to be able to respond to their needs. Version 3.1 has something for every type of facility."

In a technological milestone for the industry, Version 3.1 makes DASDEC and One-Net the first EAS and CAP platforms to support MPEG-DASH message playout. Customers can add MPEG-DASH to One-Net SE and DASDEC-II devices. In addition, the internal MPEG-2 encoder now includes an option switch to provide a constant stream to maintain continuity with downstream encoders and other devices.

Importantly, Version 3.1 includes a critical update for emergency alert authentication to address changes made by national authorities in both the U.S. and Canada. This is an essential update that includes the latest FEMA IPAWS and Pelmorex NAAD digital certificates, which are required to ensure proper validation and authentication of emergency alert messages.

The new Version 3.1 also includes dozens of other new features and improvements. For example, a new selector will normalize both radio and CAP alert audio output levels, ensuring alert audio is matched at the output regardless of the input source. In addition, The Alert Agent(TM), introduced in Version 3.0, receives an upgrade that includes improved handling of rare alert cases. Enhancements to the network settings and the addition of a RSYSLOG function allow more comprehensive integration with other enterprise-level tools for monitoring and system operation logging.

Version 3.1 also supports the new upgrades to Custom Message Pro(TM) (sold separately). Customers who have the older Custom Message Plus option will be automatically upgraded to Custom Message Pro as part of the Version 3.1 upgrade.

Customers upgrading from older versions will need to purchase a Version 3.0 enabling key before installing Version 3.1. Customers may email the support teams at eas@monroe-electronics.com or support@digitalalertsytems.com, or call 585-765-1155.

More information about Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems products is available at www.monroe-electronics.com and www.digitalalertsystems.com/.

About Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, New York, the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-Net(TM), and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics' Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. In October 2009, Digital Alert Systems, the leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and EAS, merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings to radio and television broadcasters and better serve their collective customers into the future.

More information is available at www.monroe-electronics.com or www.digitalalertsystems.com.

