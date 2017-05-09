Verizon Digital Media Services to exclusively power Gravity Point TV's all-new virtual reality hub

LOS ANGELES (May 09, 2017) - Verizon Digital Media Services today announced that it has been selected by Gravity Point TV, a leader in the worldwide virtual reality (VR) services space, to exclusively power the all-new VR viewing hub, Gravity Point VR. Already a user of Verizon's Uplynk Video Streaming service, Gravity Point TV will now also utilize the Edgecast Content Delivery Network (CDN) to ensure that Gravity Point VR content creators, publishers and providers -- in sectors from video entertainment and gaming to retail and distance learning -- can distribute quality content at scale and ensure a seamless viewer experience.

"We decided to expand our relationship and exclusively work with Verizon Digital Media Services because of its track record of excellent performance, innovative technology stack and unrelenting demonstration of remarkable customer service," said Scott Cardoza, Gravity Point founder and CEO. "After experiencing the simplicity and flexibility of Uplynk, we were confident that the Edgecast CDN would provide us with the critical foundation and reliability to deliver optimal VR experiences and provide Gravity Point VR publishers with the necessary performance to attract and retain viewers."

Providing postproduction, technical operations, and distribution services to the VR market, Gravity Point VR is leading the way in making VR more accessible and appealing for both new and diverse applications and business cases. By standardizing on the Verizon Digital Media Services streaming platform, Gravity Point VR gives publishers of VR content access to a top-tier distribution network and also allows them to take advantage of a straightforward solution for getting the most out of programmatic content in all formats and on all channels.

"Gravity Point has continuously demonstrated its commitment to making the creation and distribution of VR content accessible to a much broader creative community," said Ralf Jacob, president for Verizon Digital Media Services. "We are excited and honored to now be part of the next chapter of the company's evolution as it launches Gravity Point VR, and look forward to providing a powerful collection of tools that facilitates effective marketing and monetization of this rich, interactive video format."

To learn more about how Verizon Digital Media Services can reliably deliver a variety of online video content including VR, visit: www.verizondigitalmedia.com.

###

About Verizon Digital Media Services

Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading, end-to-end digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and monetize online content. The platform is built on the world's largest, most connected network, and has over 100 points of presence on five continents, ensuring high-quality viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The company provides the foundational components in websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world's largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Learn more about how Verizon Digital Media Services continues to change the way the world watches at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.