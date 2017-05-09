Suitcase TV to introduce Iphrame Flyaway Production System at Broadcast Asia

Broadcast Asia 2017, Booth 6J3-02 – Suitcase TV Ltd, a leading broadcast IP technology developer, will feature Iphrame Flyaway, a major advance in the capabilities of compact, powerful IP-based production systems at Broadcast Asia 2017, 23-25 May in Singapore.

Suitcase TV’s Iphrame Flyaway Production Suite is a software-based remote architecture framework that combines IP, ASI, and SDI signals in a highly portable system to provide real-time, ultra-low latency production on the run. Iphrame handles video, audio, and graphics on standard IT hardware or VMs, which eliminates the need to acquire and transport the majority of traditional hardware. This in turn enables users to broadcast more events without sacrificing quality, and for much less money.

Suitcase TV Head of Sales APAC James Ng said, “Iphrame is a compelling reason to transition to IP. It’s easy to set up, inexpensive, and provides the ability to generate high quality content without the complications of traditional methods.”

Suitcase will also feature MediaStor Archive, a software-defined storage platform that is secure, scalable, and specifically designed for broadcast media operations. With 192 TB of storage in a single 1RU chassis, MediaStor Archive resolves long-term media asset storage problems at a very attractive price.

Suitcase TV will be on Booth 6J3-02 at Broadcast Asia. For more information on Suitcase TV and its entire range of software-based workflow and production solutions, visit www.suitcasetv.com.