NASA Used RED EPIC DRAGON to Capture Footage Aboard the ISS

NASA announced it will produce the first-ever live 4K video stream from space during the 2017 NAB Show. “Reaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood” will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26 in room N249 of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). America’s space agency is a pioneer in the application of advanced media – including 4K. NASA used the RED EPIC DRAGON to improve the quality of their images captured aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA relied on the RED EPIC DRAGON to capture high-resolution footage aboard the International Space Station (ISS). NASA’s Imagery Expert Program Manager, Rodney Grubbs, said, "Using the RED EPIC DRAGON cameras on board the International Space Station for more than two years has helped NASA capture stunning imagery in 6K. Now, we’re looking forward to downlinking live 4K out of the camera from the space station for the first time ever. This opens up a whole new chapter in live broadcasting from the space station, providing a powerful new tool to support science and research. NASA also is excited about using this technology to provide the rest of us here on Earth a way to experience life and work on the world’s only orbiting laboratory in greater detail than ever before.”

Those not attending NAB Show can enjoy the live broadcast at https://live.awsevents.com/nasa4k.