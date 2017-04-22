IHSE USA Introduces New Controller Board for More Efficient Control Over Draco tera enterprise KVM Matrix Switches

CRANBURY, N.J. -- April 18, 2017 -- IHSE USA today announced the launch of the 480-CTRL2 Draco tera CPU board, a new controller board for its popular Draco tera enterprise matrix switch solutions. The 480-CTRL2 provides several new professional-level features that enable system administrators to monitor and manage complex matrix systems more effectively.

The 480-CTRL2 offers a wide range of functionality including SNMP version 3, which encompasses services for authentication, privacy, and access control; the LDAP version 3 open-standard protocol for accessing and maintaining distributed directory information over an IP network; dual LAN ports for fail-safe, redundant network interfaces; and a genlock option for synchronizing serial digital sources when the switch is adapted with SDI option cards.

The 480-CTRL2 creates a unified control system that brings all SDI, USB 3.0, and KVM input and output cards within the switch matrix under a single point of control, enabling system administrators to simplify a facility's workflow. Control-management options include status reporting, assigning presets, firmware updates, system data analysis, network configuration, definition of extender devices, user assignments, password administration, and logging information management. The control card allows for automatic configuration updates to the distributed extenders without ever physically accessing them or rebooting the system.

Each 480-CTRL2 includes two redundant RJ-45 network ports, an RJ-10 port for RS-232, an HDMI port for local monitoring, two USB-HID ports for keyboard and mouse, and a mini HD-BNC port for genlock. Each Draco tera enterprise matrix provides slots for two control cards -- one for a primary control card and the other for system control redundancy. The 480-CTRL2 controller board enables a local connection for system administration, status, diagnostics, and maintenance functions. The HDMI and USB ports allow system administrators to connect their consoles or other control units directly to the matrix and access servers in real time to conduct system checks and fix bugs using the on-screen display.

For network control, users can easily configure the 480-CTRL2 through the tera Tool application. The Java-based tera Tool software is an intuitive, user-friendly graphic interface whose advanced functionality and broad range of features simplify system setup. Users get a visual representation of matrix status in a graphical map of I/O ports, which they can quickly drag and snap to create the desired CPU-to-CON connections. Within the tera Tool application, users can manage multiple switch frames simultaneously by selecting the defined IP address. The tera Tool includes other features such as keyboard ghosting and EDID management to allow improved sharing of monitors and keyboards.

When a Draco tera matrix system is configured with a serial digital I/O source, the 480-CTRL2 board can easily be genlocked to ensure perfect synchronization with other SDI sources in the broadcast facility.

"As our enterprise customers' video environments become increasingly complex, so do their workflows, so we made it a priority to optimize the efficiency of monitoring and management," said Dan Holland, marketing manager for IHSE USA. "By adding a genlock option and including customer requests such as compatibility with HDMI connections, we also optimized image transmission, which is, after all, a key function of these operations."

More information about IHSE USA's KVM matrix switch and extender products is available at www.ihseusa.com.

# # #

About IHSE USA

IHSE USA is a leading provider of KVM (keyboard, video, and mouse) products supporting long-distance signal extenders and switching for DVI, HDMI, VGA, SDI, USB, audio, and RS-232 serial data. For 30 years, IHSE has been developing new and innovative ways of supporting next-generation products for KVM and signal extenders. IHSE technology is deployed worldwide by public and private organizations in industries such as broadcasting, postproduction, government and military, medical, financial, and oil and petroleum. The company offers a complete line of DVI and HDMI video extenders over Cat-X or fiber-optic cables for mission-critical video and data access.

All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/IHSE/IHSE-USA_480-CTRL2-Board.png

Photo Caption: The 480-CTRL2 Draco tera CPU board, a new controller board for IHSE USA's popular Draco tera enterprise matrix switch solutions

See IHSE USA at the 2017 NAB Show, Booths SL12216 and SL12416

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@IHSEUSMarketing%20Introduces%20New%20Controller%20Board%20for%20Control%20Over%20Draco%20tera%20enterprise%20KVM%20Matrix%20Switches%20-%20https://goo.gl/Whsy9i

Follow IHSE USA:

https://www.facebook.com/IHSE-USA-LLC-451555998278049/?ref=stream

https://twitter.com/IHSEUSMarketing

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ihse-usa-llc

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeZlti-IfdBCBToP5il6MGw