FSR’s FLEX LT-150 Is Called Into Session By The Maine House of Representatives

Augusta, ME – The Maine House of Representatives, the lower house of the Maine Legislature, recently installed an FSRFLEX LT-150 control system to manage 158 microphones used during legislative sessions. FSR is a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, government, and religious markets.

According to Tom Loveitt, Design, Sales and Support, Canfield Systems, Inc., who designed and installed the FSR system, the FLEX LT-150 is installed at the desk of the Assistant Clerk in the House of Representatives Chambers and is operated by the Journal Clerk during legislative sessions. The project involved replacing the existing, 18-year-old Danish Interpretive System (DIS) with a current model.

“The upgraded system, while largely superior to its predecessor, lacked certain features that were essential,” explains Loveitt. “The DIS system offered no serial control option and the room is well wired with Cat. 6 twisted pair.With the great assistance of FSR’s tech support, the unit was configured to mimic the functions of a proprietary control surface from the original DIS conferencing system.”

As Loveitt explains, the older, analog DIS conferencing system had an optional, external control panel with which the operators had become dependent. However, that panel did not exist in the new, digital system. While the associated GUI software is powerful, Loveitt and his team had to replicate some of the older unit’s features on the FSR Flex panel.

“We chose the LT-150 because the DIS-CCU communicates by way of TCP-IP protocol only and the FLEX line offers just that in the LT-150,” adds Loveitt. “Other third-party control systems could have been used, but at a far higher cost and the level of technical support and sincere care for customers found at FSR led to the choice of this product.”

The Flex-LT is a self-contained control system that offers users a vast number of features at an affordable price point. The Flex-LT mounts in a wall or sits on a desk and presents the user with an easy-to-use and understand 3.5-inch color LCD touch screen and an IP port. Through the touch screen the user can choose what source is being displayed and change the volume. The Flex-Able configuration utility features an easy-to-use method to get the most out of the system. The contractor is presented with an easy-to-follow drag ‘n drop programming methodology; no need to learn other programming language.

“FSR’s FLEX systems have been extremely well-received and used within a wide variety of markets, including education, corporate, government, hospitals and more,” says Jan Sandri, FSR president. “We were especially pleased that Greg Calantropio, FSR Technical Sales and Support, was on board for this important project, keeping our customer happy with great support. Greg, our FLEX tech specialist, was able to tailor the LT-150’s functionality and maximize FLEX’s many features and options to the Maine House of Representatives specific needs.”

Loveitt considers the install at the Maine House of Representatives a success, explaining, “Any institution change is difficult. However, they are quite satisfied with the outcome and pleased with the effort shown by both Canfield Systems and FSR.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions.

FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising • Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv