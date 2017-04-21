CLEAR-COM RELEASES NEW V-SERIES LEVER OPERATOR PANEL AT NAB 2017

Clear-Com, the provider in real-time communications and connectivity solutions, today announced the release of two new V-Series Lever Key-Panels: a 32-key intercom panel (V32LD) and a 16-key expansion panel (V16LDE). The new panels offer higher key density and advanced programmability in the same panel space as the current models. The panels are available with immediate effect.



The new V-Series lever key panels provide 33% more lever keys in a 2RU intercom panel and 1RU expansion panel without compromising on label display or other features. There are now three main lever key-panel types: a 1RU with 12 keys, a 2RU with 32 keys, and a portable desktop unit with 12 keys, as well as a 16-key expansion panel for greater capacity. Effectively, it is now possible for a user to access 48, 64, 80, or 96 keys using up to four expansion panels. Eight named shift pages provide additional key labels on the main panel to quickly allow the panel change configuration for different set-ups.



In addition, there are four new programmable Function buttons that can be used to immediately access advanced system functions such as Key, IFB, Partyline and Group assignment. Located on the front of the panel, the Function buttons enable faster execution of common panel operations or advanced level operations available in the Eclipse HX systems. The ease of use means that users do not require any special training to initiate these operations.



The new 32 key V-Series panel also provides a USB charging port as a convenient source of 5v DC.



Like the existing V-Series panels, the 32-key panel provides a set of features that are unavailable on any other panel on the market:



•10-character international font displays with dual alternative labels •Native IP connection to deploy V-Series panels over any available IP Infrastructure, including local LANs, the Internet, Microwave and Satellite links). •Hosts two Auxilary audio channels when connected over IP •DSP audio equalization and dynamics •“Listen-Again” feature for play back of most recent incoming audio call



“We are very pleased to launch these new lever panels at NAB 2017,” said Stephen Stanford, Product Manager of Clear-Com. “Currently, tens of thousands of V-Series panels in different versions have been deployed and are used by leading broadcasters and live production teams around the world in broadcast studios, mobile units, remote bureaus, live events, live performances, and sports operations. The addition of higher density panels gives our customers more panel options to address their communication needs.”



The new V-Series panels will be on display and available for demonstration alongside a range of Clear-Com’s industry-leading communication solutions, on Booth #C6908 at NAB 2017, which takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 24-27, 2017.



