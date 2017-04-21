The World Surf League to Increase Brand Exposure Through Licensing With Wazee Digital

DENVER -- April 20, 2017 -- Wazee Digital, a leading provider of cloud-native video management and licensing services, today announced that the company is continuing its proud history of working with legendary sports properties through a new partnership with the World Surf League (WSL). Beginning May 1, WSL content will be available for licensing through the Wazee Digital Commerce portal.

"When choosing a new licensing partner, we wanted to work with a global sales team that understands the needs of sports organizations and the extraordinary value of the WSL's growing footage library," said Jason Rem, vice president of production at the WSL. "Wazee Digital not only has an impressive track record of success with other major sporting leagues and organizations, but sees the potential for explosive growth that our content offers -- both in the near and long term. WSL represents the world's best surfers, and by working with Wazee we hope to increase exposure of the league and ultimately bring new fans to the sport."

Commerce is a portal designed to help rights holders maximize the value of their premium content by connecting with customers who need video. Buyers such as filmmakers, broadcasters, and advertising agencies go to Commerce to search for and purchase clips to use in their projects. Commerce is powered by Wazee Digital Core, Wazee Digital's media asset management system built specifically for the cloud, which is the foundation of all Wazee Digital products and services.

"At Wazee Digital, we are dedicated to offering our valued client base a wide range of memorable sports moments, and our partnership with the WSL will provide them with exciting content they simply cannot find in any other sport," said Jay Bailey, senior director of entertainment licensing, Wazee Digital. "The WSL is already immensely popular, but we believe this partnership will expose their breathtaking events and world-class athletes to an even broader audience."

More information about the Wazee Digital Commerce portal is available at www.wazeedigital.com.

# # #

About World Surf League

The World Surf League (WSL), formerly the Association of Surfing Professionals (ASP), is dedicated to celebrating the world's best surfing on the world's best waves through a variety of best-in-class audience platforms. The League, headquartered in Santa Monica, is a truly global sport with regional offices in Australasia, Africa, North America, South America, Hawaii, Japan and Europe.

The WSL has been championing the world's best surfing since 1976, running in excess of 180 global events across the Men's and Women's Championship Tours, the Big Wave Tour, Qualifying Series, Junior and Longboard Championships, as well as the WSL Big Wave Awards. The League possesses a deep appreciation for the sport's rich heritage while promoting progression, innovation and performance at the highest levels, and in doing so crowns the undisputed world champions in Men's, Women's across all divisions within the tour.

Showcasing the world's best surfing on its digital platform at WorldSurfLeague.com as well as the free WSL app, the WSL has a passionate global fan base with millions tuning in to see world-class athletes like Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Mick Fanning, Carissa Moore, Gabriel Medina, Tyler Wright, Greg Long, Grant Baker and John John Florence and more battle on the most unpredictable and dynamic field of play of any sport in the world.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

About Wazee Digital

Wazee Digital enables rights holders to monetize and enrich their valuable content. Wazee Digital's scalable solutions provide complete control over content so that assets reach their rightful audiences around the globe. It is the only asset management solution built from the ground up to run natively in the cloud, and the only one to make live moments available immediately for global publishing, syndication, advertising, and sponsorship. With more than 10 years of experience in digital content licensing, rights, and clearances, Wazee Digital has long-standing relationships with significant rights holders in the film, TV, sports, and advertising industries -- all of whom rely on Wazee Digital for managing content that fuels their business.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/Wazee-Digital_World-Surf-League-Female-Surfer.jpg

Photo Caption: Example of World Surf League Content

Photo Credit: Photo by World Surf League Photographer Kelly Cestari

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/WazeeDigital/Wazee-Digital_World-Surf-League-Male-Surfer.jpg

Photo Caption: Example of World Surf League Content

Photo Credit: Photo by World Surf League Photographer Kirstin Scholtz

Visit Wazee Digital at the 2017 NAB Show in the Wynn Salon Suite, 3903

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=World%20Surf%20League%20to%20Increase%20Brand%20Exposure%20Through%20Licensing%20With%20@Wazee_Digital%20-%20https://goo.gl/IW4Euk

Follow Wazee Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/WazeeDigital

https://plus.google.com/114252139629653219287/about

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wazeedigital

https://twitter.com/wazee_digital

http://www.youtube.com/c/WazeeDigital