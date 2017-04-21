AZilPix Studio.One Virtual Camera System Shortlisted For IABM Game Changer Awards at NAB 2017

Axon Digital Design is delighted to announce that the AZilPix Studio.One virtual camera system has been shortlisted for the IABM Game Changer Awards 2017 in the Acquisition & Production category.

Developed by a partnership of Belgian academics and established international broadcast technology manufacturers, Studio.One employs cost-effective, ultra-high resolution cameras with wide angle and/or fish eye lenses to capture every aspect of a live event from multiple angles. The system is designed to integrate into a traditional or IP broadcast environment and blend seamlessly with Virtual Reality video production, making it ideal for remote internet or broadcast live productions such as music concerts, sports events, church services and conferences.

Jan Eveleens, CEO of Axon which is a founding partner in AzilPix and the company’s broadcast sales and support channel, says, “It is a great honour to be shortlisted for this award and we are thrilled that the enormous potential of AZilPix has been recognised by the prestigious IABM Game Changer Awards 2017.

“Studio.One allows programme makers, especially those on tight budgets, to efficiently capture and stream broadcast quality content. It also gives them endless creative possibilities when it comes to deciding how they want their programme to look. By generating multiple ‘virtual’ cameras from a single physical camera and by using wide angle lenses, Studio.One ensures that no aspect of a live event is ever missed.”

The IABM’s independent panel of judges will identify the winner of the Acquisition & Production category and will announce the result at its Awards reception at NAB on Tuesday April 25, 2017.

AZilPix Studio.One will be on show during NAB 2017 on booths N4506 and SU9817.

About AZilPix

AZilPix is a spin-off company of Hasselt University in Belgium and iMinds, founded by Jan Looijmans (CEO), Philippe Bekaert (video capture and processing engine), Michel Dewolf (integration and interfacing), AXON (headquarters, broadcast sales and support) and Arjan Akkermans. Studio.One is the result of know-how gained in 15 years of research and development supported by the European Commision, FWO and VLAIO. For further information visit www.azilpix.com