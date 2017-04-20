Dalet Galaxy Orchestrates Large-Scale IMF Operations

Las Vegas – April 20, 2017 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations, is demonstrating its comprehensive IMF workflow powered by Dalet Galaxy at NAB 2017 on booth SL6210. The Interoperable Mastering Format (IMF) is designed to simplify and standardize the world of multi-platform, multi-lingual, multi-resolution delivery. Devised by the industry and ratified by SMPTE, IMF is an emerging standardized mastering format for facilities required to distribute many profiles and versions with reliable interoperability. To manage and package IMF content at scale, the need for a powerful media asset management (MAM) and orchestration solution such as Dalet Galaxy becomes critical. “Today, IMF packages are becoming simpler to create and interchange, but the lack of a fixed file or folder naming scheme is making management of IMF - especially with tens and hundreds of supplemental packages per title - more complex,” explains Bruce Devlin, Dalet chief media scientist. “Implementing a MAM and orchestration platform such as Dalet Galaxy will allow you to scale and industrialize your operation and broker the many IMF workflows with greater ease and accuracy, and at a much lower cost of production.” Readers can visit www.dalet.com/white-papers-page to download a white paper on scaling IMF operations.

Dalet has been evolving IMF workflow capability within its technology platforms since 2013. A testament to the veracity and robustness of the solution is recent Netflix compliance approval awarded to the Dalet AmberFin transcoding platform. This means that producers and facilities needing to create IMF packages for their Netflix targeted content can use Dalet IMF technology to get the job done.

Dalet Galaxy IMF Workflow

The Dalet Galaxy MAM and Orchestration engine offers a sophisticated set of tools to manage IMF packages at the production, distribution and contribution parts of media business, from importing IMF packages natively into the MAM, to visualizing IMF structures and components with Dalet Context Maps, to building versions and supplemental packages with Dalet Track Stack and Version Editor, and eventually wrapping the compositions for distribution using a connector to an IMF-compliant transcode farm such as Dalet AmberFin.

Highlights of the Dalet Galaxy IMF Workflow Include:

Editing metadata of any of the assets (title, media assets, CPL (version), etc.)

Viewing the relationship between the IMF assets

Searching the system for any of the assets against any of the specified imported metadata from the CPL XML data and technical metadata from the media files

Performing the delivery of any CPL in a title as an IMP

Maintaining output distribution profiles per client along with unique assets for that distribution (e.g., watermarked assets)

Removing the painful management of enforced folder naming conventions and allowing asset and title names to become useful, trackable values.

For more information on Dalet Galaxy IMF capabilities, please visit: http://www.dalet.com/white-paper/how-imf-can-benefit-facility-where-versions-matter.

