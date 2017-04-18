Singular.Live Launches Ahead of NAB 2017, Bringing Personalized, Interactive Graphics to OTT

Cloud-based platform combines live production and graphics tools into a web-based interface to simplify the creation and delivery ofcompelling video toconsumer devices

SINGAPORE (April 17, 2017)—Singular today announced the release of Singular.Live, a cloud-based platform for OTT that allows content producers to easily design, build, control and publish interactive graphics on top of live video feeds for delivery to a range of connected devices. Backed by investment partner Reality Check Systems, Singular.Live will be on display in Booth C8332 at NAB 2017, as well as at the LiveU Booth C2617.

Singular.Live is built on common web standards and an open architecture to streamline the production and delivery of compelling live content to most web-enabled devices – from smartphones and tablets to desktop computers and smart TVs. It enables broadcasters, live production professionals and streaming enthusiasts to deliver customized graphics for each viewer from language localization to targeted ads, interactivity and more.

Singular.Live feature highlights include:

·Seamless insertion of real-time, broadcast-quality graphics into live streams

·Robust data integration for driving advanced data visualizations

·Intuitive controls for managing real-time graphics production across live streams

·Scalable cloud-based infrastructure

·Video player, control app and widget SDKs, as well as an external control API for easy integration with third-party platforms

·Ability to play real-time graphics on consumer devices or embed them into video via Singular composition service Singular|Flow, which the company will preview at NAB alongside its Singular|Studio graphics control service

·Support for LiveU, with additional streaming platforms to follow

“The future of live content is not only personalized, but also interactive, and Singular.Live is leading the way. By leveraging the power of the cloud, it allows content producers to deliver dynamic, targeted content to engage viewers in ways never before possible,” shared David Zerah, CEO, Singular. “It will also allow data providers to create amazing new widgets and data visualizations that they can offer to their customers. Singular.Live debuted as a technology preview at NAB last year to much enthusiasm and after an intensive year of R&D, we’re excited to roll it out to content producers around the world at NAB 2017.”

As Singular evolves the platform, the company is looking to partner with data integrators, and complementary platforms and services.

Pricing and Availability

Singular.Live is available today as a standalone platform for broadcasters and live production and streaming professionals, as well as an OEM solution. Pricing varies based on the number of users, usage time and data requirements. For more information, visit Singular at NAB, booth C8332 or www.singular.live.

About Singular

Singular is revolutionizing real-time graphics production with an innovative new platform for mobile, web and OTT. The data-driven graphics platform will enable broadcasters publishers and content producers to easily build personalized, interactive content to better engage and monetize their audience. singular.live

About Reality Check Systems

Reality Check Systems (RCS) ignites on-air viewing experiences for some of the world’s most-watched live events. With offices in Los Angeles and London, RCS partners with the world's leading sports leagues, federations, networks and social media giants to fuel audience engagement through a customized fusion of dynamic graphics, real-time data and social media. To give shape to each client's unique vision, RCS develops sophisticated graphics and production systems that can be seamlessly deployed across media platforms.realitychecksystems.com