Dielectric to Debut APT Panel Antenna with High-Power, Broadband Capabilities at 2017 NAB Show

RAYMOND, Maine – April 18, 2017–Dielectric, a pioneer in purpose-engineered antennas and RF systems for TV and radio broadcasters, announces that itsbroadband, high-power APT Panel Antenna will debut at the 2017 NAB Show, taking place April 24-27, in Las Vegas. Dielectric exhibits at Booth C2613.

The APT Panel Antenna is one of three new Dielectric antennas designed with the Spectrum Repack in mind, including theTFU-GTH-BB high-powerbroadband pylon antenna announced earlier this month. Dielectric designed the APT Panel Antenna to satisfy broadcasters that prefer panel-type antennaswith the capability of adjustable vertical polarization.Like the TFU-GTH-BB broadband pylon antenna, the APT Panel Antenna also features Dielectric’s exclusive, built-in FutureFill technology, which makes it ATSC 3.0-ready.

“With these two new products, Dielectric now offers best-in-class high-power broadband antennas—in both a pylon and panel antenna style—as part of its broad portfolio of RF transmission products,” said John Schadler, vice president of engineering for Dielectric.

The APT Panel Antenna’s broadband capabilities will support more than one station, providing ideal flexibility for use in channel-sharing scenarios coming out of the Spectrum Repack. Additional flexibility is provided by enabling each station to operate with independent horizontal/vertical ratios.

With removable radomes and breakaway panels, Dielectric’s APT Panel Antennaimproves maintainability through access to the internal feed system.

FutureFill, also new for NAB, will help broadcasters boost signal strength so that the APT Panel Antenna can heavily saturate the coverage area more cost-effectively than by increasing the transmitter size or power level. This is especially important upon transitioning to ATSC 3.0, which will require higher signal strengths to provide greater channel capacity to deliver an improved quality of service – along with robust delivery of new services anticipatedthrough the IP-native architecture of ATSC 3.0, including mobile DTV and media streaming.

Based on OFDM carrier technology and the subsequent higher peak to average power ratiosassociated with ATSC 3.0, Schadler adds that the APT panel antenna incorporates higher voltage safety factor considerations that were carefully engineered in Dielectric’s Raymond, Maine manufacturing facility.

“Theantennaemploys a fully coaxial feed system that is pressurized to the feed point,” Schadler said. “By not using any stripline or microstrip technology, the voltage safety factors are greatly increased making the antenna ready forATSC 3.0 operation.”

About Dielectric

Based in Raymond, Maine, Dielectric LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair. Dielectric is a leading provider of innovative broadcast products. From remote stations to major markets, Dielectric has been delivering solutions for every need since 1942. Dielectric is an innovative, customer-centric organization with a long history of engineering excellence in designing and manufacturing high-quality broadcast solutions. The Company is a trusted partner of broadcasters worldwide. More information can be accessed at www.dielectric.com