Neutrik USA Announces opticalCON® MTP®24 Fiber Optic Solutions

Charlotte, NC – NAB Booth C9515… Neutrik USA, the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions for audio, video, and data, is pleased to announce opticalCON MTP24, a 24-channel fiber optic connection system based on MTP data connectors. With its small form factor and robust design, opticalCON MTP24 is an ideal solution for long cable runs and point-to-point wiring where high fiber counts are required. The system, based on Neutrik’s successful opticalCON QUAD, is optimized for broadcast, pro AV, and industrial applications.

The opticalCON MTP24 ADVANCED cable connector features a robust metal housing and heavy-duty strain relief. The connector’s innovative, automatic dust shutter protects the fiber from contamination and minimizes maintenance. For less rugged applications, opticalCON MTP24 LITE cable connectors are also available. Cable connectors can be factory terminated onto a variety of qualified multimode and single mode (PC and APC) rugged cables.

The opticalCON MTP24 chassis connector accepts a standard MTP breakout cable at the rear, facilitating easy adaptation to LC, SC, or ST optical fiber connectors. The built-in dust shutter ensures minimal maintenance. The sealing gasket provides color coding and IP protection.

opticalCON MTP24 conforms to the IEC-61754-7 standard for interface dimensions for MPO-type (Multi Push-On) connectors as widely used in the telecom and data technology industries. Cable and chassis connectors are dust and water resistant per IP65 when mated and can be cleaned easily without any special tools.

David Kuklinski, Applications Manager for Neutrik USA, Inc., commented, “Neutrik’s new opticalCON MTP24 significantly ups the ante in terms of the number of channels that can be transmitted in a compact and secure manner. This should prove invaluable within the broadcast, pro AV, and industrial application sectors. It is important to note that opticalCON is only assembled by Certified opticalCON Cable Assemblers (COCAs) to ensure optimum performance. opticalCON MTP24 is yet another example of Neutrik’s commitment to ensuring the highest levels of signal transfer performance and reliability.”

Neutrik’s opticalCON MTP24 cable and chassis connector products will be available Q2, 2017. For additional information and pricing, contact Neutrik USA at 704- 972-3050.

About Neutrik USA

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Neutrik USA, a subsidiary of Neutrik AG, is the leading supplier of robust and reliable professional connectivity solutions. Neutrik manufactures a wide array of XLR connectors and receptacles, jacks and plugs, fiber optic connector systems, wireless systems and accessories for a broad range of customers ranging from rock bands to lighting design and industrial equipment to broadcast studios. For more information, please visit Neutrik USA online at http://www.neutrik.us/, http://www.experience-neutrik.com/, and become a part of its social network family at www.facebook.com/Neutrik.

###

Photo Information: Neutrik’s opticalCON MTP24 connectors