Artel Video Systems and Qligent Announce Integration Partnership

WESTFORD, Mass. -- April 11, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions, today announced an integration partnership with Qligent, a specialist in cloud-based, enterprise-level media monitoring and analysis, to help broadcasters ease the transition to ATSC 3.0.

As broadcasters begin to manage their repacking assignments, implement plans for ATSC 3.0, and migrate toward all-IP networks, the dynamic nature of all the ATSC 3.0 components and the added criticality of IP links between the physical locations require pro-active real-time monitoring and analysis of the media service delivery chain. As part of this partnership, Qligent has integrated Artel's DigiLink and InfinityLink platforms into its Qligent(R) Vision software-based monitoring and analysis solution offering broadcasters a broader view of end-to-end signal paths and Artel's solutions deployed across multiple sites and points throughout IP and fiber-based network. The integration provides network operators transitioning to new systems the opportunity to validate interoperability and test configurations, optimizing infrastructures and operational efficiencies.

"Qligent's expertise in providing innovative monitoring, analysis, and troubleshooting services for telecommunications and broadcast networks aligns with Artel's mission," said Tony Morelli, Chief Revenue Officer, Artel Video Systems. "Partnering with Qligent offers the broadcast industry confidence and peace-of-mind that as over-the-air technology grows more complex, vendors within the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem are coming together to help offload the infrastructure deployment concerns so broadcasters can focus on accelerating and evolving new opportunities and business models."

"We are pleased to align with Artel," said Ted Korte, Chief Operating Officer, Qligent. We are excited about this partnership and opportunity to break down the artificial silos that once existed between vendors and work together to provide broadcasters with an end-to-end solution that aligns with new workflows. An IP-based studio to transmitter link has become a critical component within ATSC 3.0 and Artel has an excellent reputation for reliability. Now we can keep a close watch on the signal as it passes through the entire chain with a single view but from multiple perspectives. Not only will system interoperability problems be easier to see and resolve but will also be easier to test a wide variety of configurations with immediate feedback on stimulus and response for quick proofs-of-concept and optimizations."

About Qligent

Qligent architects complete monitoring, visualization and delivery analytics solutions for broadcasters, content distributors, ad agencies, regulators and network operators. Based in Melbourne, Florida, Qligent's software-defined approach provides an open, vendor-agnostic platform to monitor performance, integrity and compliance of multiple signals, streams and systems across enterprises of any size. Its solutions provide the same consistent quality of content and service across multiple delivery platforms simultaneously.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

