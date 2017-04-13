Miller Camera Support Equipment Unveils New Website

SYDNEY, APRIL 14, 2017 — Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, announces a new website with a refined product search engine enabling customers to find a tripod system that will fit their exact needs.

The new design for www.millertripods.com delivers a more streamlined experience that is easier to navigate and provides improved functionality for its current and potential customers. An advanced search bar on each product page allows customers to discover the Miller products that best fit their exact requirements in terms of payload range, bowl diameter or system weight. Customers can also review systems side-by-side to compare attributes associated with each product to make the most informed decision possible. New sales and service locators allow users to find stores so they can buy or service Miller products by location.

As the broadcast and cinematography fields continue to expand, the Miller website also features dedicated pages highlighting how its products can be applicable towards studio, cinema, ENG, EFP and outside broadcast video and photography. As more applications for Miller products present themselves, the company will continue to expand and adapt to meeting its users’ needs.

“Our customers are the driving force of our business,” says Charles Montesin, global sales and marketing manager, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “Therefore, we’re proud to highlight our loyal customers on Miller’s website. Our new embedded social media feed will also share behind-the-scenes footage of our products when they are tagged with #millertripods, while our Sharpshooters blog will highlight some of our most high-profile users.”

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.