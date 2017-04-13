Magewell to Unveil Powerful Video Input-Output Card Family at 2017 NAB Show

April 13, 2017 -- Nanjing, China: Magewell will use the 2017 NAB Show as the launch pad for its new Flex I/O family of PCIe input-output cards. Extending the company's highly-regarded video capture hardware benefits and expertise to playout applications for the first time, the Flex I/O series continues Magewell's hallmarks of superior quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness. The Flex I/O line will make its public debut in booth SU12813 at the show, taking place April 24-27 in Las Vegas.

The first model in the new product line, the Flex I/O SDI 4i2o, features four input channels and two output channels with 3Gbps SDI interfaces. The Flex I/O SDI 4i2o supports frame sizes up to 2048x1080 -- including 2K digital cinema specifications and HD video formats such as 1080p60 -- plus 16 channels of embedded audio in each SDI signal. Input channels, as well as the two outputs, can be paired for dual-link SDI connectivity.

All inputs and outputs can be used at the same time with independent resolutions, frame rates and processing settings, maximizing user flexibility. Each input channel can also be routed to multiple software applications simultaneously, enabling concurrent tasks such as live streaming, recording, preview and playout all from a single PCIe card. While the six independent channels already provide exceptional I/O density, multiple cards can coexist flawlessly in the same system for even higher channel-count uses.

"Our new Flex I/O family fills a need in the market for high-performance, easy-to-use output cards at an affordable price," said Fei Ma, Chief Technical Officer at Magewell. "Customers ranging from post production specialists and live event producers to OEM partners have been asking us to bring the proven advantages of our input cards to output applications, and we're thrilled to meet this demand with a versatile solution that meets their needs for both capture and playout."

Like Magewell's renowned Pro Capture cards, the Flex I/O family offers 10-bit, FPGA-based video processing, providing high-quality video adjustments, scaling, deinterlacing, graphic overlay and more while maximizing CPU availability for third-party software. FPGA-based up- and down-conversion enables video to be output in a different format than originally produced without requiring manipulation by the playout software, while similar functionality on the input channels enables format conversion during capture without tasking the host system CPU.

The Flex I/O series also retains all of the powerful attributes that have helped make the Pro Capture family the preferred choice of video professionals, systems integrators and OEM developers for ingest applications, including 4:4:4, 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 color space support, and ultra-low latency as little as 64 video lines. The new Flex I/O SDI 4i2o can also extract timecode and obtain ancillary data from SDI input signals.

Flex I/O cards will initially be available with drivers for Windows and Linux operating systems, with Mac OS X support following shortly thereafter. The Flex I/O family will be compatible with popular APIs such as DirectShow and V4L2, while a comprehensive SDK will enable third-party developers to directly take advantage of the cards' full advanced feature set and unique capabilities.

Engineering samples of the Flex I/O SDI 4i2o will be available to select customers and partners for testing in Q2, with general availability slated for the following quarter. Additional Flex I/O models, including an HDMI configuration, are planned for later this year. For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell -- Founded in 2011, Magewell focuses on the core technology of audio and video processing. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing customers with outstanding technical support, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its capture devices. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in a wide array of professional video and audio applications including broadcast, live event streaming, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, machine vision, gaming and more. For more information, please visit www.magewell.com.