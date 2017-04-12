DTC Domo Broadcast performs with a New Broadcast Transmitter at NAB 2017

LAS VEGAS, NAB Show 2017 Booth C7137: DTC Domo Broadcast will launch its new Broadcast Nano Transmitter at NAB Show 2017.

The Broadcast Nano Transmitter is a development of the original Nano HD transmitter and now incorporates a control panel; robust, broadcast-standard connectors; and forced cooling that provides significantly improved thermal performance. These improvements enable production teams to offer viewers stunning high definition images with ultra-low latency from the heart of the action, in situations not previously possible due to equipment size and battery run-time constraints.

DTC Domo Broadcast VP Sales JP Delport said, “Its small size and ultra-low power consumption make the Broadcast Nano Transmitter ideal for a range of uses from point-of-view and body-worn applications such as live sports, live events, on-board motor sport applications and UAV drone installations, enabling for the first-time true long range HD broadcasting from these increasingly popular applications."

Other features and benefits include IP streaming, high profile H.264 SD and HD encoding; video formats up to 1080p60 and optional 4:2:2 chroma sampling; balanced stereo audio input with switchable phantom power; industry standard DVB-T modulation for interoperability with existing systems; Domo Broadcast UMVL modulation for enhanced high frequency/high speed performance; and control via USB or Bluetooth with an integrated, sunlight-readable OLED display. Optional lightweight, low power consumption amplifiers are also available for even greater range capability.

The new Broadcast Nano Transmitter and other exciting new DTC Domo Broadcast products will feature on Booth C7137 at NAB Show 2017.

For more information www.domobroadcast.tv