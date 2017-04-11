Harmonic Experts to Present on Emerging Technologies During 2017 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- April 11, 2017 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced that its team of expert executives and thought leaders will take the stage to present on a host of hot topics at the 2017 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC). With a long-standing history as an innovation leader, Harmonic has its finger on the pulse of emerging technologies impacting the media industry and is committed to sharing that knowledge with attendees of the 2017 NAB Show.

The Move to IP: As broadcasters, service providers and media companies transition to all-IP workflows for increased efficiency and monetization opportunities, Harmonic presents a clear migration path. Andy Warman, director, production and playout strategy and market development at Harmonic, will outline the recent developments for IP, presenting on the "Status of IP Interoperability in the Broadcast Industry" on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in room N258 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and during "Long Live IP -Implementing Practical IP Playout Systems" on Tuesday, April 25 from 3:30 to 4:00 p.m. in room N258 at the LVCC.

Advanced Compression and Next-Gen TV: Virtual Reality (VR), UHD, HDR and advanced compression techniques are increasingly playing an important role in shaping business strategies for broadcasters and service providers. Raoul Monnier, technology innovation program manager at Harmonic and Rob Koenen, CBDO of TiledMedia will discuss the state-of-the-art in VR streaming and bandwidth reduction during their session "Streaming UHD-Quality VR at Realistic Bitrates: Mission Impossible?" on Monday, April 24 from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. in room N260 at the LVCC.

Next, Thierry Fautier, MPEG Roadmap Chair and vice president of video strategy at Harmonic, will present on "New Compression Techniques for Next-Generation Video" on Monday, April 24 from 2:30 to 3:00 p.m. in room N256 at the LVCC. Ian Trow, senior director, emerging technology and strategy at Harmonic, and Cambodge Bist, research engineer at the Institute of Research and Technology, will present on a novel approach to tone expansion during their session titled "SDR to HDR Tone Expansion for Broadcast" on Tuesday, April 25 from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. in room N260 at the LVCC.

OTT Innovation: Latency is a major issue affecting the quality of experience for live OTT video streaming services, especially for live sporting events. Patrick Gendron, manager, technology and innovation partnerships and standards at Harmonic, will present "Low-Latency OTT Delivery With CMAF Chunks and HTTP/1.1 Chunked Transfer Encoding" on Wednesday, April 26 from 4:00 to 4:30 p.m. in room N256 at the LVCC.

Cybersecurity and Ransomware: And finally, content security is of vital concern to all operators, no matter what the format or mode of distribution. Ian Trow, senior director, emerging technology and strategy at Harmonic, will elaborate on this topic during his session on "Technical Strategies to Deny Hackers/Pirates Access to Video Content and Infrastructure" on Wednesday, April 26 from 12:00 to 12:30 p.m. in room N260 at the LVCC.

In addition, Thierry Fautier will participate in the following panels focusing on next-generation video technologies during the conference:

* An Overview of Today's Emerging Technologies on Saturday, April 22 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in room N260 at the LVCC.

* The MPEG Roadmap to the Immersive Age on Saturday, April 22 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in room N260 at the LVCC.

* Ultra HD Forum MasterClass: 2017 The Year of HDR's Launch on Saturday, April 22 from 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. in room N260 at the LVCC.

* Huawei Presents: Accelerate UHD Experience Adoption on Wednesday, April 26 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. in room S222-S223 in the LVCC.

Part of the NAB Show's Technology Series of Programs, the BEITC is designed for broadcast engineers and technicians, media technology managers, contract engineers, broadcast equipment manufacturers, distributors, engineering consultants and R&D engineers.

Apart from being an active participant at the BEITC, Harmonic will also showcase a wide range of emerging technologies at the 2017 NAB Show. This includes innovations in OTT distribution, video compression, UHD HDR, VR, cloud technology and more.

Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

# # #

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure for emerging television and video services. Harmonic enables customers to produce, deliver and monetize amazing video experiences, with unequalled business agility and operational efficiency, by providing market-leading innovation, high-quality service and compelling total-cost-of-ownership. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE - Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Links: www.202comms.com/Harmonic/Harmonic-NAB2017Speakers.zip

Visit Harmonic at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth SU1210

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@HarmonicInc%20%23experts%20to%20present%20on%20emerging%20%23technologies%20during%202017%20@NABShow%20-%20https://goo.gl/1dwTPu%20%23NABShow