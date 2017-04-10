Strong functionality in storage and archiving from TransMedia Dynamics at BCA 2017

Broadcast Asia 2017, Booth 4H5-01: TransMedia Dynamics (TMD), the leading provider of asset and workflow management systems for digital and physical assets, is focusing on high performance storage and archive applications at Broadcast Asia 2017 booth 4H5-01, Suntec Singapore, 23 – 25 May. TMD’s range of media service applications run on the Mediaflex-UMS (Unified Media Services) platform – a uniquely powerful solution for all aspects of software-defined workflow management. It is scalable, cloud native, and can run on premise or in the cloud.

TMD will showcase Paragon, an easy-to-use storage management solution that enables broadcasters, content owners and production companies to protect their video, audio, and physical assets long term using any combination of LTO tape, cloud, or MAID-III storage.

New Paragon features to be demonstrated include the native ability to explore Avid file systems, transfer projects, and complete clips or partial clips into and out of Avid storage. Paragon automatically extracts and stores Avid metadata and users can also create their own descriptive metadata templates. These functions allow users to locate, transfer, and start using content faster.

As a Quantum Preferred Partner, TMD now provides access to StorNext5 systems through Paragon’s simple user interface. Paragon can scale from a small office storage solution to a large multiplatform enterprise system.

For collections management, TMD will be showing their Guardian application. Already deployed at the Asian Film Archive in Singapore, Guardian provides workflows and functionality tailored to audio visual archive management. Organisations can manage, preserve, and deliver digital content while ensuring that the whereabouts of analogue content and artefacts are strictly tracked and maintained.

“With our established regional office in Kuala Lumpur, ongoing business with some of the biggest media companies in south-east Asia, and further improvements to our industry-leading platform, Broadcast Asia 2017 comes at a perfect time for us,” said Carlton Smith, CEO of TMD.

The TransMedia Dynamics Sdn Bhd sales team will be on hand to demonstrate the range of media service applications, and the unique benefits of the Mediaflex-UMS platform throughout the show on stand 4H5-01.