New GatesAir Maxiva™ Transmitter Series Fills VHF Void for Spectrum Repack

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2017— GatesAirhas taken the lead in helping broadcasters seamlessly move to new VHF channel assignmentsduring the TV spectrum repack with theMaxiva™ VAXTE, a new air-cooled transmitter series that covers the entire VHF spectrum. While GatesAir takes the RF performance and low total cost of ownership crown for Band III (Channels 7-13) with the VAXTE, the new high-efficiency series also fills a clear industry void for low-band VHF (Channels 2-6). GatesAir will debut the series at the 2017 NAB Show(Booth N2613), taking place April 24-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Like the recently announced Maxiva UHF series of air-cooled (UAXTE) and liquid-cooled (ULXTE) transmitters, the VAXTE series is built on GatesAir’s latest high-efficiency power amplifiers, which increase peak power capacity for all ATSC and OFDM waveforms. Based on GatesAir’s PowerSmart® Plus architecture with broadband amplification, the VAXTE accelerates delivery by simplifying channel tuning across the VHF spectrum, and slims down footprint and weight through its exceptionally high power density. Its high-efficiency power amplifiers and market-leading power density also provide equal power levels for ATSC 1.0 and 3.0, and reduce costs, energy consumption and internal parts to streamline maintenance.

The VAXTE incorporates GatesAir’s state-of-the-art XTE exciter, which provides a clear path to ATSC 3.0 thanks to a software-defined modulator and native IP inputs. These same design attributes, along with its high- and low-band designs,make the VAXTE an idealsolution for broadcasters impacted by the U.S. repack. IP-based monitoring and control further simplifies oversight of all signal performance and transmitter parameters across TVnetworks of any size, including single-frequency networks (SFNs).GatesAir RTAC™(real-time adaptive correction) software employs market-leading digital signal correction at the amplification stage to optimize signal performance and regulatory compliance.

“With many broadcasters expected to move to new VHF channels from UHF or other channels on the VHF band as a result of repack, there are very few reliable options to quickly and reliably accommodate these changes,” said Rich Redmond, chief product officer, GatesAir. “The VAXTE delivers market-leading performance and efficiency for broadcasters that need a VHF repack solution today, whiledelivering a path to the emerging revenue opportunities associated with ATSC 3.0 thanks to its intrinsic IP capabilities.”

The VAXTE is available in power levels from 100 W to 26kWin ATSC 1.0 and 3.0, and offers industry-leading system efficiencylevels up to50 percent.Maxiva VAXTE transmitters and the Maxiva XTE exciter are made in the USA at GatesAir’s Quincy, Illinois manufacturing center.

