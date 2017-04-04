Wisycom's Wireless Solutions Deliver Crystal Clear Results for Location Sound Recordist Adam Drakewolf

SAN FRANCISCO, APRIL 4, 2017 - As a location sound recordist, Adam Drakewolf works on many different film and video productions. His impressive resume includes documentaries, corporate videos and commercial spots for companies like 2K Sports, PG&E, History Channel, Toyota, Microsoft, Facebook and Food Network. When Drakewolf made the decision to go wireless, he turned to Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production. His Wisycom inventory includes five MCR42S camera receivers and six wideband bodypack transmitters, four MTP40 dual battery models and two MTP41 single battery models.

Drakewolf was first introduced to Wisycom when the company made its American debut in 2014. "I knew Wisycom was popular in Europe and when I researched the specs and features their equipment offered, such as the wideband range, I was intrigued," says Drakewolf. "At the time, I had plans to go with another manufacturer, but Wisycom's amazing launch promotion made them too good to pass up. The timing was perfect."

In addition to his Wisycom gear, Drakewolf's complete location sound package is powered by Sound Devices mixers/recorders (633 and 688), ORCA Bags, AudioRoot power distribution, and DPA Microphones. The voltage provided by the Wisycom products has allowed Drakewolf to power all his DPA lavaliers with remarkable clarity. Drakewolf also has a host of other toys and gadgets at the ready to meet the needs of his clients on set and the challenges that each project presents.

Another key factor for Drakewolf's continued use of Wisycom is durability. "My Wisycom receivers and transmitters perform just as good today as when I first purchased them from Gotham Sound," he says. "The transmitters are pristine and the receivers are elegant. I've gotten compliments from many clients about how sleek and modern the gear looks. Wisycom's transmitters are built like tanks. They are small and easy to mount. Whether I want to stick them in the talent's pocket, attach the transmitters around their waist or even attach them to their ankles, the transmitters' slim size allows me to do anything I want."

Drakewolf is also impressed with Wisycom's wideband technology, which is especially useful when he is working on the road. "I've only done a handful of travel gigs, but right away I noticed how useful the wideband is. I don't have to play the 'block game,' where every time I go to a new city I have to ask the mixers there what blocks I should use. Essentially, Wisycom covers all the blocks I need. If I were to do a travel gig or go somewhere in the Bay Area, I can either experiment on my own or send a couple of emails to the mixers I know in the area and get a clear idea of the frequency ranges that work best. All in all, Wisycom has served me well everywhere."

Drakewolf adds that his appreciation for the company goes well beyond its products. "The customer support is top notch. When I first started using Wisycom equipment, there was a slight learning curve involved, so I just emailed the company and they managed to resolve my issues every single time. Leslie Lello at Wisycom went above and beyond my expectations. He has sent me video tutorials demonstrating how to troubleshoot different issues and update the firmware. It goes to show you the people at Wisycom really value their customers, and as a film technician who heavily invests in his stock of equipment, that is extremely important to me."

