Verizon Digital Media Services collaborates with Megaport to expand the Edgecast Content Delivery Network into New Zealand

LOS ANGELES (April 4, 2017) - Verizon Digital Media Services has collaborated with Megaport (Australia) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1), the leader in global Software Defined Networking (SDN), to expand the Verizon Edgecast Content Delivery Network (CDN) with a new point of presence (PoP) in Auckland, New Zealand. The new PoP supports live streaming, video-on-demand delivery, application delivery, dynamic content acceleration and security services.

"Our continued investment in the Asia-Pacific and Oceanic regions ensures that high-quality content, such as online videos, can be delivered with ease to users, worldwide," said Kyle Okamoto, chief network officer for Verizon Digital Media Services. "Megaport is the ideal partner for our expansion in New Zealand, with a strong local presence, strategic network relationships and a robust internet exchange already in place."

The new PoP boasts the scalability to serve any Megaport Internet Exchange (MegaIX) member in New Zealand and enables direct connections with additional partner networks. Now, MegaIX member networks can provision connectivity to the Edgecast CDN in a matter of minutes. The PoP also ensures Verizon Digital Media Services customers can efficiently deliver large files including video, shopping and gaming cost efficiently, securely and reliably.

"We have enjoyed a long, strategic relationship with Verizon Digital Media Services, partnering successfully all around the world to enable fast, dependable access to content in an on-demand ordering process that can efficiently scale with business needs," said Belle Lajoie, executive vice president Asia Pacific at Megaport. "By localizing content delivered through the Edgecast CDN in New Zealand, we are bringing interconnectivity to a new level. The new Verizon PoP is a welcome addition to the country."

Verizon Digital Media Services is a member of all worldwide MegaIX locations. In 2016, Verizon began utilizing Megaport Internet Exchanges in Sydney, Melbourne, and Singapore, and the Megaport Network in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Ashburn and Dallas.

About Megaport

Megaport is the global leading provider of Elastic Interconnection services. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company's global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. The Company's extensive footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe, provides a neutral platform that spans many key data centre providers across various markets.

Established in 2013 and founded by Bevan Slattery, Megaport built the world's first SDN-based Elastic Interconnection platform designed to provide the most secure, seamless, and on-demand way for enterprises, networks, and services to interconnect. Led by Vincent English, Megaport has been built by a highly experienced team with extensive knowledge in building large scale global carrier networks and connects over 620 customers throughout its 150 data centres in 37 cities across 19 countries. Megaport is an Amazon AWS Technology Partner, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute Partner, and Google Cloud Interconnect Partner.

About Verizon Digital Media Services

Verizon Digital Media Services offers an industry-leading, end-to-end digital media platform to prepare, deliver, display and monetize online content. The platform is built on the world's largest, most connected network, and has over 100 points of presence on five continents, ensuring high-quality viewing of digital content on any device, anytime, anywhere. The company provides the foundational components in websites, apps and OTT video services for many of the world's largest publishers, media companies and enterprises. Learn more about how Verizon Digital Media Services continues to change the way the world watches at www.verizondigitalmedia.com.