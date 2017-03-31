Artel Video Systems Aims to Increase Efficiencies in IP Transport Services With DigiLink and InfinityLink

WESTFORD, Mass. -- March 29, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions, today announced plans to highlight improved IP features and functionality in the company's DigiLink and InfinityLink media transport platforms at the 2017 NAB Show.

As the industry continues to migrate towards all-IP networks, Artel's DigiLink and InfinityLink platforms continue to offer new solutions providing greater utilization of bandwidth for more efficient video-over-IP transport services. At the 2017 NAB Show, Artel will showcase new IP features and functionality in its DigiLink media transport platform including greater port density for transporting 3G/HD/SD-SDI and ASI, as well as high-speed data transport over 10 Gigabit Ethernet (10GbE) interfaces supporting SMPTE 2022-7 Seamless Protection Switching.

"Today's networks need to be increasingly flexible to manage the multifaceted requirements and growing needs of the industry," said Rafael Fonseca, Vice President of Product Management, Artel Video Systems. "Artel understands the complex challenges facing the industry and our customers. Artel's multichannel IP gateway solution provides the necessary versatility and port density to achieve greater efficiencies in workflows over IP networks."

Artel Video Systems will demonstrate SMPTE 2022-7 Seamless Protection Switching capabilities in the DigiLink platform and will showcase multivendor IP interoperability in the InfinityLink platform at the 2017 NAB Show in booth N4511. Attendees are encouraged to stop by to learn more.

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink, one of the industry's largest selections of fiber optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

