Miller Camera Support Equipment Hones the arrowFx 7 at CABSAT 2017

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, MARCH 22, 2017 — Miller Camera Support Equipment, a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, showcases its new arrowFX 7 Fluid Head at the Future Art Broadcast Trading L.T.D. stand (E1-20) at CABSAT 2017. Future Art Broadcast Trading L.T.D., Miller’s dealer in both Dubai and Iraq, supports the company’s complete range of products, including its newest addition to the arrowX line of fluid heads, the arrowFX 7.

The arrowFX 7 Fluid Head provides the “right feel” with unwavering durability and agility that is essential for today’s on-the-go broadcasters. It features robust, high-resolution magnetic encoders integrated into the fluid head. These encoders allow the arrowFX 7 to precisely monitor and communicate, in real time, the exact position of the fluid head with zero latency.

The arrowFX 7 also features an Augmented Reality Interface (ARI) box, which interfaces between the arrowFX7Fluid Head and well-known real-time graphics engines, such as Vizrt and Orad, among others. This provides accurate real-time pan, tilt, zoom and focus data, as well as lens geometry information to create life-like precision augmented productions.

“CABSAT is the leading broadcast event in the Middle East and we are proud to showcase our latest addition to the arrowX line,” says Joseph White, Regional Sales Manager Asia & Africa, Miller Camera Support Equipment. “The arrowFX 7’s user-friendly options, such as smooth pan and tilt and easily adjustable controls, are sure to leave a lasting impression on conference-goers.”

The arrowFX 7 is designed for heavier rigs, including in-studio and OB applications, and has a payload range from 6 - 25kg (13.2 - 55.1lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan-and-tilt drag positions. The arrowFX 7 features a pan resolution of 1,589,246 counts per 360 degrees and a tilt resolution of 491,520 counts per 180 degrees.

Also part of the arrowFXseries are the arrowFX 3 and arrowFX 5 Fluid Heads. The arrowFX 3 boasts a payload range of 1 - 19kg (2.2 - 41.8lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 5+0 pan and tilt drag positions and complements lighter cameras used in ENG, documentaries and EFP applications. The arrowFX 5 has a wide payload range from 2 - 21kg (4.4 - 46.2lbs), 16 positions of counterbalance and 7+0 pan and tilt drag positions and is ideal for larger ENG and EFP applications, including documentaries, drama and television commercials.

The complete arrowFXseries also feature Miller’s patented CB PLUS™, a unique sequential counterbalance design that takes traditional counterbalancing a step forward, resulting in repeatable, accurate and rapid setup. CB PLUS makes the arrowFX 7 the ideal choice for any broadcast where frequent and fast rigging is required.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.