Famed Flutist in 'Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience' Mics with Point Source Audio

The wildly popular HBO series Game of Thrones has come off the screen and onto a live immersive stage concert experience featuring 807 linear feet of jumbotrons, and 3D designs that rise from the stage floor. Pedro Eustache, the featured winds soloist channels GoT’s iconic Songs of Ice and Fire through 15 different instruments including 2 he custom-built for the tour and a 14-foot horn that he flexes across the stage and says it feels “like I’m doing martial arts!” The multidirectional artist will wear Point Source Audio in performances of 8 exotic flutes he plays on the tour.



The invitation to join the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience, conducted by score composer Ramin Djawadi, is “an honor” said Eustache about being the featured soloist on the 24-date tour that started February 20 in cities across the United States and Canada. However, it is not at all unexpected that Eustache was tapped for the solos if you know of his impressive collection of nearly 600 instruments from all over world that he either designed, built or modified over the course of his 40 year career as a woodwind specialist; and has been the go-to artist for all things acoustic, world and electronic wind. “I'm telling you literally your headset mic is like a God send – beautiful!” Eustache told Point Source Audio. He found the sonic quality he needed with Point Source’s CR-8D cardioid headset microphone—along with a few bonus features that set the mic apart from anything Eustache has used before.



The practicality of using a headset impressed Eustache: “With your mic, I can get it incredibly close to my mouth to capture the sounds. A typical instrument mic is not going to work; I play too many instruments and they’re not that practical for me.”



“What sold me on the Point Source mic that is also very important is the extendable length on the boom that allows me a lot of placement choices,” added Eustache. The company’s flagship “unbreakable boom” flexibility allows Eustache to practically stair step the mic boom quickly to the right angle no matter which instrument he is playing.



Another handy feature for Eustache is the collapsible earhooks on the headset mic. He cited it as one of the main reasons he switched to Point Source saying, “It can become incredibly compact for transportation when you move the ear pieces and you put them flat. That's amazing.” Immediately at the conclusion of the GoT Live Concert Experience tour, Eustache will join the Hans Zimmer Live Tour opening April 14th. According to Eustache, the compact cardioid headset will once again be his mic of choice because with hectic schedules and high profile concert performances, there is no room for error—or delicate headsets unable to withstand the rigors of travel.

The CR-8D cardioid headset microphone is a key member of Point Source Audio’s SREIES8 collection of miniature microphones. The cardioid headset is designed for mic’ing situations requiring optimal feedback rejection and has been selected by world renowned venues such as the San Francisco Opera and Berklee College of Music after it outperformed numerous other brands in A/B evaluations. The entire SERIES8 and EMBRACE collection of earmount, headset and earset microphones will be on demonstration at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Convention in Las Vegas, NV April 24-27 at Point Source Audio Booth C1110. More information about point Source Audio's various audio solutions can be found by visiting www.point-sourceaudio.com.

About Pedro Eustache

Pedro Eustache, is a flautist, reeds, world woodwinds, wind synthesist, composer and lecturer with extensive academic studies and more than 40 years of professional experience. He has more than seven years of symphonic experience and a collection of around 600 instruments from all over the world, many of which he has designed, built or modified himself. His world flutes and woodwinds have also been featured with artists including Sir Paul McCartney, Hans Zimmer, Mel Gibson, evangelist Luis Palau, Grammy-winner singer-songwriter Don Henley, and the Yanni Orchestra where he was the principal flute for 10 years.

About Point Source Audio

Point Source Audio (@PSA_audio) manufactures and distributes worldwide their SERIES8 and EMBRACE miniature microphones—a unique line of headset, earworn and earmounted microphones known for their robust bendable boom and waterproof features. The company also holds the patent for the world’s first modular in-ear comms headset that is improving the health and hearing for audio, lighting and camera techs using headsets everywhere from sports to space. As a result of PSA’s pro-audio expertise and its admired reputation for sales and service support, the company has also been named the North American distributor by audio networking companies Digigram and AuviTran. Founded in 2004, Point Source Audio is headquartered in Petaluma, Calif. For more information call (415) 226-1122 or visit www.point-sourceaudio.com. Follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PSA_audio