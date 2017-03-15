VITEC to Feature Market-Leading Point-to-Point HEVC Streaming at CCBN 2017

PARIS -- March 14, 2017 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will exhibit the latest version of its IPTV solution along with its award-winning portable and end-to-end streaming appliances at the 2017 China Content Broadcasting Network Exhibition (CCBN), March 23-25, at the China International Exhibition Center (CIEC) in Beijing -- Hall 2, Booth 2108.

VITEC will showcase its Point-to-Point HEVC Streaming Solution. Comprised of the MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder, it is the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based end-to-end 4:2:2 HEVC encode/decode hardware-based streaming system. The powerful yet compact MGW Ace encoding appliance provides pristine video quality with its HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 encoding capabilities. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move.

For point-to-point applications, when paired with MGW Ace Decoder, the solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, artifact-free video streaming over any network including the internet with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi(TM) error-correction capabilities. As a result, organizations can affordably stream broadcast-quality 1080p video with up to 50 percent bandwidth savings compared to the H.264 standard, making MGW Ace the ideal solution for satellite transmissions that need to deliver superior video quality, utilizing minimal bandwidth.

VITEC will also demonstrate its 4K HEVC encoding/decoding solution incorporating the MGW Vision -- a 4K/Ultra HD (UHD) HEVC real-time hardware-based encoder for IPTV, broadcast, and point-to-point distribution -- and the MGW Decoder. MGW Vision's advanced HEVC compression technology enables users to stream UHD and HD video with up to 50 percent bandwidth savings compared to the H.264 standard. It boasts a compact 1RU form factor and H.265 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 hardware compression chip for streaming broadcast-quality video. The encoder has a processing power of up to one UHD or four HD HEVC channels from four 3G-SDI inputs, answering market requirements for format flexibility. When paired with the MGW Decoder, the solution enables 4K60p 4:2:2 point-to-point streaming.

Also on display will be VITEC's all-new EZ TV IPTV & Digital Signage Platform, which allows any organization to create eye-catching digital signs, centrally manage IPTV and signage content from a single interface, and automate video streaming workflows and signage campaigns over the existing IP infrastructure. Utilizing VITEC's hardware-based IPTV and signage end-points, users benefit from low-latency playback, real-time updating of electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with new assets updating while events take place, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels. The integrated digital signage features offer easy-to-use signage authoring, administration, and analytics.

Furthermore, attendees will see VITEC's new PX Media Library, a timesaving meta-solution that enables media professionals to seamlessly tag, edit, manage, organize, and share media files. PX Media Library streamlines media management and allows users to take advantage of proven solutions for sports, content distribution, broadcast, film festival, scientific institute, and government applications. This open system is easily adaptable to industry-specific workflows and includes an intuitive user interface along with customizable, easy-to-configure workflows that keep users ahead of the competition by enabling them to stay organized in today's media-crowded world.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

