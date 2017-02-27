Light an Entire Broadcast Studio with High Quality PrimeTime LEDs without Fans

DALLAS - PrimeTime Lighting Systems manufactures an entire line of LED lighting instruments for broadcast studios and news interview sets. Glen Harn, CEO of PrimeTime stated, "We offer a family of LED fixtures for television broadcast studio applications. Our commercial-grade LED luminaires are powerful, extra bright and completely silent." The high performance and durable LED product line features:

NO FAN in any LED - even in ambient heat of 120 degrees

Five year warranty

Plenty of punch and throw

Innovatively engineered lights that result in Extra Bright luminaires

PrimeTime's legendary build-quality that lasts

Designed and manufactured in the USA

PrimeTime's LED lighting fixtures are used to upgrade broadcast studios, university TV studios, distance learning centers, city council chambers, worship facilities and commercial production studios.

GUS 51 LED Fresnel

Built from the ground up in their Texas plant, the GUS 51 LED Fresnel is incredibly bright and requires NO FAN because of PrimeTime's superior engineering technology. The high quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with advanced optics results in the most even wash of light. 100% machined, extruded and formed aluminum construction with top-quality build delivers a high performing and attractive instrument.

High CRI

NO FAN

1SLED XB2 Studio Light

The Extra Bright 1SLED XB2 boasts a more powerful punch and throw than panel lights. The 1SLED was influenced by PrimeTime's legendary 1SL fluorescent fixture. Harn said, "the 1SLED instrument is 60% brighter than our original 1SL255 fluorescent, which is a standard in many television station studios." The 1SLED XB2 features PrimeTime's innovative design and energy-saving LED technology for cool and comfortable talent illumination.

Extra bright - with much more throw than panel lights

Single shadow with soft light output

High CRI

NO FAN

MSLED XB2 Studio Light

The Extra Bright MSLED XB2 is a new industry standard. It boasts a powerful punch and throw and is used in low ceiling applications. It was engineered to provide a superb LED luminaire comparable to PrimeTime's legendary MSL155. Like all of Primetime's LEDs, the MSLED XB2 is so well-engineered that it doesn't require a fan; and, so well-built that it is also backed for five years.

High CRI

NO FAN

Extra bright - with much more throw than panel lights

Single shadow soft light output

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly called KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. For over 20 years, PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products have illuminated broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.