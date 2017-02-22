Artel Video Systems at 2017 NAB Show

At the 2017 NAB Show, Artel will feature the newest capabilities in its DigiLink, and InfinityLink platforms and FiberLink(R) fiber-optic transmission product line.

As the show draws closer, Artel will make other major announcements.

2017 NAB Show Preview

April 24-27

Artel Video Systems

Booth N4511

IP-Based Solutions

Artel offers reliable, standards-based IP solutions designed specifically to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate from direct fiber to IP networks. Supporting autosensing of broadcast-quality 3G-SDI, HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and ASI video formats, Artel's IP-based solutions include SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6/7 IP encapsulation, optional forward error correction (FEC) algorithms, and seamless protection switching for flexible configurations that maximize reliable performance and minimize latency. In addition, Artel offers Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) IP interfaces, enabling end users to bridge IP data for greater bandwidth utilization of a 10G Ethernet trunk. Artel's IP-based capabilities will be featured in the new InfinityLink broadcast media transport solution and the company's NEBS Level 3-certified DigiLink platforms.

L-Band Demodulation and Satellite Scanning Solution with Carrier ID (DLC510)

Artel will showcase its award-winning DLC510, a dual-port L-band demodulator and satellite scanner that adds fully automatic L-band satellite-scanning functionality to the company's media transport solutions. Using Artel's flexible HTTP- and SNMPv2-based element management systems, the DLC510 provides essential RF information, modulation data, and other key metrics used in daily operations in an easy-to-read list. Operators can then select from the list to choose a specific satellite transponder and send the demodulated signal to the ASI output for transport by other InfinityLink or DigiLink modules, or by FiberLink(R) products over IP and fiber networks. Also, the DLC510 supports carrier ID monitoring per ETSI TS 103 129.

InfinityLink Broadcast Media Transport Solutions

The InfinityLink platform provides transport of video, audio, and data over IP- and fiber-based networks for 3G/HD/SD-SDI, DVB-ASI, and Ethernet and is ideal for broadcast, sports, higher education, government, and related applications. Artel will demonstrate IP- and fiber-based capabilities in its new, fully integrated InfinityLink IL6000, a 1RU, four-slot chassis with active routing and SNMP management system.

Photo Caption: Artel Video Systems InfinityLink Media Transport Solution

Technology Showcases:

FiberLink 4K/UHD Solutions

Artels FiberLink(R) 3500 Series transmits 4K/UHD video at up to 60 frames per second one way. Supporting nearly every type of video, audio, and data signal, FiberLink products are perfect for broadcast or corporate studios, OB vans, point-of-view cameras, rental and staging, auditoriums, stadiums and theaters, transportation hubs, distance learning, and more.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by Artel in booth N4511, to learn more about the company's IP solutions and other product innovations to be announced in the weeks leading up to the show.

Company Overview:

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets. Artel's integrated IP- and fiber-based solutions include the NEBS Level 3 Certified DigiLink media transport platform; InfinityLink broadcast media transport solutions; and FiberLink(R) fiber-optic transmission products. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

