GatesAir Delivers Post-Auction Spectrum Repack Webinar Series

February 14, 2017— GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for TVand radio broadcasters, announces the three-day“Mission: POSSIBLE” spectrum repack webinar series, designed to arm broadcasters with valuable information needed for success during and beyond the repack period.

The first webinar, “Repack in Review”(Tues, Feb 28, 2017 at 2 PM EST), will discuss important highlights about the FCC incentive auction, its ramifications and expectations for broadcasters, and how to prepare for next-gen TV.

The second webinar, “Navigating the Transition”(Wed, Mar 1, 2017 at 2 PM EST), willcover topics such as post-auction preparation, channel assignments, site surveys, reimbursement, auxiliary transmitters, and more.

The final webinar, “Repack Roundtable” (Thurs, Mar 2, 2017 at 2 PM EST), will stream a group session of top experts discussing the hottest topics/concerns about the repack, including its effects on FM stations, small market station preparations, ATSC 3.0 deployment, and more.

Viewers can register for the “Mission: POSSIBLE” series at http://info.gatesair.com/mission-possible-spectrum-repack-webinar-series-reg

For further information, contact Keith Adams, Marketing Communications Manager at +1 513 459 3447 or keith.adams@gatesair.com

