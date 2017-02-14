Wohler Displays Line of AOIP and VOIP Monitoring Solutions at BVE 2017

LONDON, FEBRUARY 14, 2017— Wohler Technologies, aleading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, will be demonstrating its latest audio and video monitoring technologies at the HHB Communications Ltd. (Stand K45) during BVE 2017 — the UK’s premier entertainment and media tech event dedicated to the broadcast, production and post-production sectors. Among Wohler’s offerings will be its new IP-based solutions — the iAM-MIX multichannel audio monitor and mixer, the iAM-AUDIO audio monitor, and the iAM-VIDEO multichannel audio and video monitoring and metering device.

“Wohler Technologies has been in the business of in-rack monitoring for more than 25 years and now continues to expand its new award-winning iAM™ Series to adapt to ever-evolving industry standards,” says Craig Newbury, Vice President of Sales, Wohler. “Wohler re-invented this critical piece of broadcast technology for modern professional signal monitoring requirements. All iAM Series monitors incorporate high quality hardware with powerful upgradable software components combined with an on-board web server allowing multiple units on the same network to be monitored, controlled and updated via a browser-based user interface and via API calls from 3rd party connected devices. It is the perfect solution for any application that requires a compact unit for monitoring an increasing range of audio /video parameters from a developing range of signal types.”

All iAM Series products use small form-factor pluggable (SFP) slots to enable simple adaptation of interfaces and a wide selection of signal I/O. This, in combination with other software-defined features, creates a smooth upgrade path to new and emerging audio protocols, such as Dante™ and AES67 as they become relevant to customers. The line is designed to ensure users have the best available, and most innovative, features through regular updates and licensable options.

iAM-MIX features an ultra-intuitive front-panel control surface for multi-channel mixing and monitoring, which is especially ideal for non-technical operators that require auditory monitoring from a range of sources. With eight- or 16-level control out of the box, iAM-MIX also integrates with popular A/V router solutions to push and pull channel-name data.

The iAM-AUDIO introduces touch-panel interfaces to allow intuitive command and control of the unit and new I/O options, including Dante and Ravenna™, combined with rich data displays and Wohler’s world-renowned audio monitoring. iAM-VIDEO picks up where the iAM-AUDIO started and adds extensive video monitoring. It not only displays video on a front-panel touchscreen, but the range of sources it can manage goes well beyond 3G-SDI. iAM-VIDEO is equipped to monitor MPEG2/4 TSoIP, MPEG2/4 TSoASI, Quad-Link UHD/4K, SMPTE 2022-6 and more.

The overall variety of audio and video metering options supported includes analog, AES3 and MADI inputs, and includes options for VoIP formats (MPEG2/4 TS and SMPTE 2022), AoIP formats (Dante, Ravenna, AES67), 3G/HD/SD-SDI and a growing range of additional I/O options via an SFP interface. With both front-mounting speakers and subwoofers, the iAM Series provides powerful sound output and audio reproduction that adheres to Wohler’s own strict specifications.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago, with the creation of the industry’s first in-rack audio monitoring product. Fast forward to today and the company has expanded to developing high-quality, award-winning solutions for advanced monitoring of video, audio, and data alongside the RadiantGrid™ platform for file-based content transformation. Together, Wohler’s cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in multiple form factors.

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world’s finest broadcast, motion picture and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

