AJA Ships Video Over IP to HDMI Bridge

Grass Valley, CA (February 8th, 2016) —AJA Video Systems today released IPR-1G-HDMI, a new Mini-Converter designed to convert JPEG 2000 IP video and audio streams to HDMI.

IPR-1G-HDMI converts VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 over MPEG2-TS formats for output on a full-size HDMI 1.4 interface. The rugged, fanless Mini-Converter supports a range of HD and SD formats, and is designed for several point-of-use applications ­– including source monitoring, digital signage and video walls.

IPR-1G-HDMI includes:

•Conversion of VSF TR-01 and other JPEG 2000 over MPEG2-TS formats to HDMI

• 1x RJ-45 (IEC 60603-7) for 10/100/1000Base-T Ethernet media input

• 2x RCA analog audio outputs



• Rugged, fanless, portable design



• Full size HDMI 1.4 video output



• Embedded and analog audio outputs

• Full 10-bit pixel processing pipeline



• Media (LAN) connection for essence and control



• Network (LAN) control and status to separate essence from control if needed

• Quick network setup with AJA eMini-Setup software

Pricing and Availability

IPR-1G-HDMI is available now for a US MSRP of $795. For more information, please visit: https://www.aja.com/en/category/mini-converters.

